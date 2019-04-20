Tierra Encantada
Spanish immersion daycare and preschool
Tierra Encantada
Spanish immersion daycare and preschool

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

5750 Wentworth Ave.
Minneapolis, MN 55419

CEO

Kristen Denzer

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$591,250 - $1,055,000

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$178,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise and area development fees

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

46 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

24

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $591,250 High - $1,055,000
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: April 19th, 2019
