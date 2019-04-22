Touch n Glow
Beauty services
About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

4829 Panama Ln., #B
Bakersfield, CA 93313

CEO

Avtar Singh

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$21,350 - $141,250

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $19,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

37-56 hours

Classroom Training:

16-25 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $21,350 High - $141,250
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

