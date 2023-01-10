Two Maids
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#302 Ranked #300 last year
Initial investment
$83K - $124K
Units as of 2022
107 37.2% over 3 years
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Two Maids franchise.

Two Maids (formerly Two Maids & A Mop) is an American cleaning franchise. The company has provided residential cleaning services to homeowners across the country since 2003. Two Maids is an affordable cleaning service that specializes in efficient, professional, and timely home cleaning.

As you run your franchise, you’ll work with a professional cleaning crew and a team of franchise business experts to provide the best cleaning service in your area. The perfect candidate for a Two Maids franchisee is someone who has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them.

Why May You Want to Start a Two Maids Franchise?

Running a Two Maids franchise means you can operate a business and provide an essential service to your community. Your cleaning franchise will be responsible for ensuring that people have clean, sanitized, and beautiful homes. As a Two Maids franchisee, you will be enabling people to live less stressful lives.

But it is not just cleaning. You may even be a hero to your local community. You may help them maintain the value of one of their most prized possessions. By keeping their homes clean, you'll keep them mold, dust, and infestation-free, retaining the home’s value.

What Might Make a Two Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

The household cleaners market is a large one. Owning a Two Maids franchise will give you a market share for a relatively cheap initial investment. You will enjoy a year-round business, as home cleaning is considered an essential business.

The Two Maids franchise is a company with proven success. They hire the best, train them rigorously, screen them, and strive to provide efficient and professional service every time. This has led to customer loyalty and a good reputation, which draws in more clients.

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Two Maids franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees made up of royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Open a Two Maids Franchise?

To start a Two Maids franchise, you’ll fill out a form on their franchise website requesting information. They will email you links to webinars that contain in-depth information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the costs associated with the franchise.

A franchise representative may then send you their Franchise Disclosure Document to review. You will also have an opportunity to chat with current franchisees to hear about their experiences. After that, you'll attend a discovery day and meet the executive and management teams as well as other franchisees from around the U.S.

Once you’ve signed on the dotted line, you will attend an in-depth training course to learn how to manage day-to-day operations. Two Maids is ready to support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Two Maids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Paul Ebert, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
107 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$83,140 - $123,890
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$51,140
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise fee & territory fee
Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

franchisees.

In-House Financing
Two Maids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Two Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20.25 hours
Classroom Training
45.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Two Maids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Two Maids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #302 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #49 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

