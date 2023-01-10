Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#302 Ranked #300 last year
- Initial investment
-
$83K - $124K
- Units as of 2022
-
107 37.2% over 3 years
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Two Maids franchise.
Two Maids (formerly Two Maids & A Mop) is an American cleaning franchise. The company has provided residential cleaning services to homeowners across the country since 2003. Two Maids is an affordable cleaning service that specializes in efficient, professional, and timely home cleaning.
As you run your franchise, you’ll work with a professional cleaning crew and a team of franchise business experts to provide the best cleaning service in your area. The perfect candidate for a Two Maids franchisee is someone who has a passion for business and making life easier for the community around them.
Why May You Want to Start a Two Maids Franchise?
Running a Two Maids franchise means you can operate a business and provide an essential service to your community. Your cleaning franchise will be responsible for ensuring that people have clean, sanitized, and beautiful homes. As a Two Maids franchisee, you will be enabling people to live less stressful lives.
But it is not just cleaning. You may even be a hero to your local community. You may help them maintain the value of one of their most prized possessions. By keeping their homes clean, you'll keep them mold, dust, and infestation-free, retaining the home’s value.
What Might Make a Two Maids Franchise a Good Choice?
The household cleaners market is a large one. Owning a Two Maids franchise will give you a market share for a relatively cheap initial investment. You will enjoy a year-round business, as home cleaning is considered an essential business.
The Two Maids franchise is a company with proven success. They hire the best, train them rigorously, screen them, and strive to provide efficient and professional service every time. This has led to customer loyalty and a good reputation, which draws in more clients.
If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Two Maids franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees made up of royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.
How Do You Open a Two Maids Franchise?
To start a Two Maids franchise, you’ll fill out a form on their franchise website requesting information. They will email you links to webinars that contain in-depth information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the costs associated with the franchise.
A franchise representative may then send you their Franchise Disclosure Document to review. You will also have an opportunity to chat with current franchisees to hear about their experiences. After that, you'll attend a discovery day and meet the executive and management teams as well as other franchisees from around the U.S.
Once you’ve signed on the dotted line, you will attend an in-depth training course to learn how to manage day-to-day operations. Two Maids is ready to support you every step of the way.
Company Overview
About Two Maids
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- Home Franchise Concepts
- Leadership
- Paul Ebert, President
- Corporate Address
-
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 107 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $83,140 - $123,890
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $51,140
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off initial franchise fee & territory fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Two Maids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Two Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20.25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 45.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Two Maids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Two Maids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
