How I Survived My First Crisis as a CEO — And Rebuilt From Zero Facing the first major crisis of my career as a CEO, I learned how transparency, empathy and decisive leadership can turn a failing market into a thriving one.

By Adam Povlitz Edited by Carl Stoffers

Key Takeaways

  • Decisive action beats delay — stepping in quickly allowed the team to control the narrative and rebuild trust.
  • Open communication and personal support helped stabilize the network and protect brand reputation.
  • A CEOs ability to stay calm, focused, and forward-looking in the face of collapse can lay the foundation for a powerful turnaround.

When you take on the CEO role, you expect to face challenges, strategic pivots, competitive pressures, maybe even a recession or two. But nothing quite prepares you for your first real crisis. That moment came early in my tenure and centered around a well-defined, heavily populated market. What unfolded there was a lesson in resilience, strategic decision-making and the importance of protecting the people who count on you most.

At the time, one of our largest geographic territories was struggling. Once a solid and reliable region, it began showing signs of serious distress. We started hearing concerns from franchisees. Clients weren't renewing contracts. Revenue was in decline. And behind the scenes, we uncovered signs of operational disarray, financial mismanagement and other issues that could impact our entire brand.

It was a deeply difficult situation. The individual leading the market had built strong relationships and had been a part of our system for many years. But the market was in crisis, and it became clear that we had to step in – not just to stabilize the business, but to protect the franchisees who were left without proper support and the clients who depended on consistent service.

No playbook

After extensive discussions with legal counsel, our executive team and trusted advisors, we made the difficult but necessary decision to step in and assume control of the market to preserve the brand, our clients and the long-term interests of the system. We absorbed operations and started over without existing contracts or revenue streams.

That meant accepting a 50% loss of business in the short term. But it was the only way to re-establish trust, clean up the financial wreckage, and provide a stable foundation for our franchisees to rebuild. We initiated an all-hands-on-deck client outreach campaign, personally visiting accounts, listening to grievances and assuring them of a renewed commitment to service. Internally, we worked closely with franchisees, many of whom felt betrayed and blindsided. Restoring their confidence was as critical, if not more so, than restoring revenue. We didn't just ask for their trust, we earned it, day by day, through transparency, reliability and responsiveness.

One year felt like a decade

There were moments when it seemed like the weight of the situation might tip us over. But leadership means staying grounded when the ground feels shifting beneath your feet. It means balancing compassion with accountability and not being afraid to make hard decisions when they're the right ones.

Eventually, a new opportunity emerged. We signed a new Master Franchise owner who was a driven, entrepreneurial leader with a passion for excellence and a deep respect for franchise operations. After a year of stabilizing the market, we entrusted it to him, and that moment marked the beginning of something extraordinary.

Under new leadership, that territory became a powerhouse within our franchise system. The turnaround didn't just prove the model works — it raised the bar for what's possible. The new owner turned adversity into acceleration and helped write a new chapter in Anago's story of resilience and reinvention.

Looking back, that crisis taught me more about leadership than any business school case study ever could. It forced me to grow — and fast. It showed me the importance of empathy in decision-making, the value of acting decisively in moments of uncertainty and the power of a strong team rallying behind a shared mission.

Every CEO has their moment, the one that tests your resolve and defines your leadership. This moment was mine.

Lessons learned

Navigating a franchise crisis requires more than quick decisions — it demands thoughtful, values-driven leadership. These are the core lessons I took away from one of the most difficult chapters of my career, each of which helped guide our brand from instability to strength.

1. Compassion and Accountability Must Coexist - Crisis leadership demands empathy and action. Acknowledging the former owner's personal issues did not excuse the need for swift corrective measures to protect franchisees and the brand.

2. Sometimes You Have to Start Over to Move Forward - Rebuilding without the weight of bad contracts or legacy baggage (despite a 50% business loss) created space to restore stability.

3. Transparency Rebuilds Trust - Open, honest communication with clients and franchisees proved essential to weathering the storm and regaining confidence in the brand.

4. Invest in Your Franchisees - By working side-by-side with franchisees, we retained its local presence and built a stronger, more resilient regional network.

5. The Right Leadership Changes Everything - Placing the right person in charge — someone with drive, discipline, and vision — can transform a troubled market into a model of success.

Adam Povlitz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Chief Executive Officer & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

Adam Povlitz is CEO and president of Anago Cleaning Systems, one of the world’s leading franchised commercial cleaning companies, and a leader in technological advances relating to business operations and facilities services with over 1,800 franchisees across North America.

