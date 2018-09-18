Wine & Design
Paint-and-sip studios
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1520 Glenwood Ave., #200A
Raleigh, NC 27608
CEO
Harriet Mills
Initial Investment ⓘ
$67,300 - $167,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$70,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Wine & Design offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Wine & Design has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
47-57 hours
Classroom Training:
51-61 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2