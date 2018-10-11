Yellow Van Handyman
About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2004 (14 Years)

Corporate Address

611 S.W. 152nd St.
Seattle, WA 98166

CEO

Jerrod Sessler

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$8,999 - $13,999

Net-worth Requirement

$5,999 - $13,999

Liquid Cash Requirement

$5,999 - $13,999

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$7,999 - $7,999

Ongoing Royalty Fee

Varies

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Yellow Van Handyman has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$3,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

14.5 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 1

Bio
Yellow Van Handyman is part of HomeTask, which also franchises Freggies, Lawn Army and Pet Butler. HomeTask founder Jerrod Sessler used his construction experience to start the handyman franchise in 2002, and in 2004 it became the first HomeTask brand to be franchised.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $8,999 High - $13,999
Units
-13.3%-2 UNITS (1 Year) -38.1%-8 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
