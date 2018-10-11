Yellow Van Handyman
Handyman services
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
611 S.W. 152nd St.
Seattle, WA 98166
CEO
Jerrod Sessler
Initial Investment ⓘ
$8,999 - $13,999
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$5,999 - $13,999
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,999 - $13,999
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,999 - $7,999
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Yellow Van Handyman has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
14.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 1