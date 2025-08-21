DJ Khaled has partnered with Rewind It 10, a beard dye brand launched by Carolyn and Jeff Aronson and Fat Joe, turning personal grooming into a message of confidence and business growth.

Social media puts every aspect of our appearance under a microscope, and insecurities are more visible than ever. You're not just worried about coworkers noticing a bald spot or a grey patch — everyone can see everything about you online.

But as any savvy entrepreneur knows, small problems can spark big opportunities. Rewind It 10, a beard dye brand, is capitalizing on that very tension. By partnering with music and entertainment mogul DJ Khaled, the brand is turning a confidence crisis into a growth strategy — boosting self-assurance for customers while driving its bottom line.

All he does is win

The best celebrity partnerships happen organically, and this one is no exception. Khaled was already a Rewind It 10 customer before he became a spokesman, using the product regularly.

"I use this product every day — especially when I get a haircut," he says. "Back when we were making it, they let me test it out, and they even gave me one to use before my official box was ready."

He likens the dye to a favorite cereal or sneaker — something you reach for without thinking twice.

But for Khaled, the product itself is only part of the draw. What really attracted him to Rewind It 10 was the team behind it. The brand was launched in October 2023 by beauty mogul Carolyn Aronson, entrepreneur Jeff Aronson and Khaled's fellow music mogul Fat Joe.

"Fat Joe is my brother," Khaled says. "He's supported me since day one, so when he brought me the chance to help sell a product I already love, it was a no-brainer."

Khaled also has deep respect for the Aronsons and the empire they've built in hair care, calling Carolyn "the queen." Carolyn, a Puerto Rican-born entrepreneur, turned her experience as a hairstylist and salon owner into a global brand.

She founded It's a 10 Haircare in 2005, best known for its Miracle Leave-In product, and has grown it into a $500 million-a-year powerhouse.

Her husband, Jeff, serves as CEO and president, bringing leadership experience from roles including Titan Fighting Championships and Arco Property Management. He joined It's a 10 in 2017, helping scale the brand alongside Carolyn's vision.

"What they've built is a winning team," the All I Do is Win rapper says. "And I believe winners should work with winners, and create more winners."

So far, Khaled's beard dye has lived up to the standard he set with that 2010 hit, becoming the best-seller in Rewind's celebrity ambassador line, which also includes Travis Kelce.

'Major Key' alert

Khaled has built an identity on catchphrases, one of the many reasons the Rewind team wanted to work with him. From "We the Best" to "Another One", the man figured out long ago how to apply classic marketing techniques of short, memorable slogans to the social media age. For his "Real Black" beard dye, Khaled landed on "Why fight time when you can rewind time."

"When I come up with something like that, it's not a slogan — it's from my heart and soul," Khaled says. "Rewind just enhances the glow God gave us. Like a fresh haircut — do the full works, let the barber do his thing. Music, fashion, lifestyle — it's all art, and barbers are artists too."

But key to Khaled's success isn't just his knack for catchy slogans — it's his immeasurable, infectious self-confidence. And that's precisely what Rewind is trying to sell.

"Confidence is beautiful," Khaled says. "It's a divine power that tells you, 'Yo, you can do this,' and reminds you who you are. Once you build that confidence, it's only going to help you in everything you want to accomplish."

For Khaled — and countless others — looking good is a crucial part of that confidence. But it's not just about turning heads. It's about maintaining a level of excellence and, as he puts it, "upkeeping the blessings God gave us."

"We're talking about beards and looks, but I see it deeper than that," he says. "God made us beautiful either way — haircut or no haircut — but it's like having a beautiful house and not trimming the grass, watering the plants, or taking care of the mango tree. You've got to upkeep it. Same with the beard and the hair — that's the best way to break it down."