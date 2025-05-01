How Ecommerce Businesses Are Leveraging Web Data to Understand Their Customers and Stay Ahead of the Competition Companies in any ecommerce industry can benefit from public web data collection. Here's how.

By Julius Černiauskas Edited by Chelsea Brown

Key Takeaways

  • Public web data is crucial for ecommerce businesses to track competitors, stay on top of consumer trends and make smarter, industry-specific decisions.
  • With web scraping approaches tailored to their industry, businesses can leverage real-time insights to inform their pricing, product development and marketing strategies.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To stay ahead, ecommerce businesses can't ignore the importance of data, especially the sort of public web data that their competition has access to. Whether it's tracking competitor prices or catching the latest consumer trends, having access to web data empowers companies to make smarter choices, no matter what sector they're in.

However, the specific types of data required and their applications can vary significantly from one industry to another. In this piece, I would like to give you a glimpse into the differences and similarities of data collection.

Who needs data? Everyone!

Ecommerce businesses across all industries rely on web data to monitor competitors, gauge their market standing and discover new growth avenues. Recent statistics show that in 2024, around 2.5 billion people — nearly a third of the global population — were making online purchases of consumer goods worldwide. This massive digital marketplace generates a treasure trove of valuable public data, such as:

  • Pricing information

  • Data on product availability

  • Consumer reviews and sentiment

  • Search trends and keywords

  • Promotional strategies

  • Market share indicators

All of this, and more, can be collected and analyzed with the help of web scraping. Now, let's take a closer look at how different industries tap into web data to improve their decision-making and overcome their respective challenges.

Furniture industry — seasonal strategies and high-value purchases

The furniture industry operates on clear seasonal patterns, with significant sales happening in January and July as retailers make room for new inventory. During these peak times, prices can drop by anywhere from 10% to a whopping 60%, making it a crucial moment for buyers and sellers alike.

Industry-specific data needs:

  • Seasonal pricing trends: Keeping an eye on how competitors adjust their discounts during peak clearance times.

  • Holiday promotion strategies: Watching for special deals during big shopping weekends such as Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day, when furniture is often discounted.

  • Consumer research patterns: Gaining insights into the online-to-offline shopping journey. For instance, the famous Rule of 7 might be changing as people visit a store fewer times before making a purchase.

  • Floor sample availability: Spotting chances when competitors are offering floor models at significant discounts.

Fashion industry — rapid cycles and trend detection

The fashion industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, with estimates suggesting it could reach a staggering $1,183 billion by 2029, growing at an impressive annual rate of 8.94%. This sector is characterized by its rapid product cycles, constantly shifting trends and an increasing number of sustainability-conscious consumers.

Industry-specific data needs:

  • Trend anticipation: Scrutinizing social media and review data to spot emerging styles before they hit the mainstream.

  • Inventory monitoring: Keeping tabs on competitor stock levels to pinpoint items in high demand.

  • Sustainable product positioning: Collecting data on how competitors promote their sustainability claims. This is important because, as Deloitte points out, 60% of millennials and 59% of Gen Z are willing to pay extra for sustainable products and services.

  • Fast fashion pricing: Monitoring price changes in real-time to stay ahead of the competition.

  • Counterfeit detection: Scanning online marketplaces for unauthorized replicas that could harm brand reputation.

Electronics industry — technical specifications and product lifecycles

The electronics industry faces some unique challenges, like dealing with complex products, fast-paced technological change and short product lifecycles. Given the industry's estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2031, making data-driven decisions is more important than ever.

Industry-specific data needs:

  • Serial number management: Keeping track of product specifications across various platforms to maintain consistency.

  • Product lifecycle data: Keeping an eye on when competitors start discounting older models to make way for the latest tech.

  • Detailed specifications: Making sure all technical information is readily available and competitive.

  • Consumer electronics pricing strategy: Utilizing real-time pricing intelligence for high-value items, especially since consumers are always comparing prices.

  • Stock prediction modeling: Leveraging historical sales data to fine-tune inventory for products with short lifecycles.

Food and beverage industry — health trends and ingredient transparency

The food and beverage sector is experiencing steady growth, projected to go from $6,200,011 million (2024) to $9,807,540 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9%. This industry requires specialized data collection to address food safety regulations, dietary trends and consumer health concerns.

Industry-specific data needs:

  • Ingredient transparency: It's crucial to keep an eye on how competitors present their nutrition information. After all, research has shown that over half of Americans say that front-of-package (FOP) labels impact their food and beverage purchases, and a quarter consider this impact significant.

  • Emerging dietary trends: Companies must identify emerging consumer preferences for products that are organic, sustainable or plant-based.

  • Allergen labeling practices: Monitoring how competitors comply with allergen documentation is vital, particularly for the 220 million people living with food allergies worldwide.

  • Adoption of subscription models: Analyzing how competitors are implementing recurring purchase options. Food subscriptions are projected to contribute to a $442 billion global subscription economy by 2025.

  • Omnichannel integration: Understanding how competitors connect online and offline experiences is key.

Gathering web data is a game-changer for ecommerce across sectors, but the type of information you need and how you should use it can differ greatly from industry to industry. With the help of web scraping approaches tailored to a specific industry, businesses can stand out by tapping into real-time insights and using them to inform their pricing, product development and marketing strategies.

As ecommerce keeps growing on a global scale, those who know how to make the most of public web data will be in the best spot to understand market trends, predict what consumers want and ultimately grab a bigger slice of the market in their areas.
Julius Černiauskas

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

CEO of Oxylabs

Julius Černiauskas is Lithuania’s technology industry leader & the CEO of Oxylabs, covering topics on web scraping, big data, machine learning, tech trends & business leadership.

