Business owners often hear that a book is the ultimate credibility booster. But publishing in the nonfiction space (especially when your goal is to grow a company) comes with unique challenges and misconceptions. Before you dive in, take time to evaluate what a book can (and can’t) do for your business.

Start with your goal

The first question every aspiring author should answer is simple: Why do you want to write this book? Your goal drives everything from the content to the publishing path to the marketing plan.

For example, credibility seekers might lean toward traditional publishing to gain the added prestige of a major imprint.

On the other hand, entrepreneurs using a book to sell a course or coaching program must design the book’s framework and marketing funnel to lead readers directly to that offer.

A clear goal gives you a filter for every decision that follows.

Common (and misunderstood) motivations

Most business authors share similar objectives: booking more speaking engagements, attracting new clients or positioning themselves as thought leaders. Others simply feel compelled to capture their expertise after years of answering the same questions.

There are some harsh truths in the publishing world. What many don’t realize is that book royalties rarely generate meaningful profit on their own. Only a small percentage of titles earn steady, significant royalties. The most successful authors treat the book as a strategic asset that fuels other revenue streams — speaking fees, high-ticket services or consulting opportunities.

Signals you’re ready

Readiness isn’t about having a perfect manuscript. It’s about having the infrastructure to market the book from day one. Too many authors pour energy into writing while ignoring the marketing plan. Then they realize they need to market a few weeks before the book comes out, and by this point, it’s too late!

I’ve written five business and career books. In my own projects, the marketing roadmap often takes as long to create as the manuscript itself. If marketing isn’t your strength, hire a book-marketing professional early. Their job is to help you map key milestones (podcast interviews, email campaigns, speaking pitches) months before publication. Using AI to help you brainstorm aspects of your book is one great strategy for speeding things up.

The platform advantage

An existing platform is critical if you want a traditional publishing deal. Publishers want proof you can sell books without their help, and they expect a ready-made audience.

Self-publishers benefit from a platform as well, even if no gatekeeper demands it. Start building now: nurture an email list, launch a podcast and post consistently on LinkedIn or other channels where your target readers spend time. A strong platform lowers advertising costs and gives you direct access to your audience instead of relying on Amazon’s algorithms.

Time and hidden costs

Writing a professional business book is not a quick side project. Four to six months is an aggressive timeline just to produce a first draft, followed by multiple editing rounds:

Developmental editing addresses structure and clarity. Line editing and proofreading refine grammar and flow.

Editing is one of the biggest hidden expenses for self-publishers and often books out months in advance. Quality editing is non-negotiable; readers will punish sloppy work in reviews. It’s also good to have someone with a fresh set of eyes look over your work. Often, as business owners, we get tunnel vision and things make complete sense to us, but might not resonate without further explanation on more complex concepts.

Marketing can also become a cost center. Amazon, Facebook or TikTok ads add up quickly. Before running ads, define success metrics like cost-per-click or cost-per-conversion and set a testing budget with a clear exit strategy.

Choosing a publishing path

Your publishing route affects cost, timeline, and control.

Traditional publishing offers an advance but usually takes at least a year after acceptance, plus the time needed to secure an agent and a publishing deal(who typically earns a 15% commission). You’ll have less control over cover design, title and post-launch changes.

offers an advance but usually takes at least a year after acceptance, plus the time needed to secure an agent and a publishing deal(who typically earns a 15% commission). You’ll have less control over cover design, title and post-launch changes. Self-publishing gives you speed and flexibility — ideal if you plan to update content frequently or pivot marketing quickly — but requires you to fund editing, design and promotion.

gives you speed and flexibility — ideal if you plan to update content frequently or pivot marketing quickly — but requires you to fund editing, design and promotion. Hybrid publishing blends elements of both, sometimes with shared costs and faster timelines.

Regardless of the path, set aside marketing funds even if you receive a traditional advance.

Beyond book sales: The real ROI

A well-crafted business book can pay for itself many times over through indirect revenue. Higher speaking fees, new client leads and expanded media opportunities often dwarf book-sale profits.

To capture these benefits, build a funnel that moves readers from the book into your ecosystem. Amazon doesn’t share buyer emails, so offer a bonus download or a QR-code freebie inside the book to collect addresses and continue the relationship.

Alternatives if you’re not ready to write a book

If a full book isn’t right for you today, other credibility builders can still elevate your authority:

Consistent email newsletters

Podcasts or webinar series

Workshops and industry presentations

A TEDx talk (a powerful platform that helped me establish expertise early in my career)

Mindset matters most

Ultimately, writing a business book is less about literary ambition and more about strategic alignment. Think about what you want the book to do for you, then reverse-engineer the writing, publishing and marketing to meet that outcome.

Books remain a powerful credibility tool — but only when approached with a clear purpose, a realistic plan and the patience to market them effectively.