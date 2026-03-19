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Key Takeaways AI fails when layered onto fragmented systems instead of integrated workflows

Operating model — not AI strategy — is the true bottleneck to scalable growth

Orchestrated systems, data and agents unlock real enterprise value from AI

Not long ago, I sat in a boardroom where a leadership team proudly announced its latest AI initiative. They had invested in new tools, hired consultants and launched pilot programs across multiple departments.

Six months later, those pilots were still running, but nothing had fundamentally changed. Productivity hadn’t meaningfully improved, costs hadn’t dropped and growth hadn’t accelerated.

The problem wasn’t the AI itself, it was the fragmented systems and workflows it was dropped into.

AI adoption is accelerating at a remarkable pace. According to McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI report, more than 80% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function. Yet far fewer companies can point to measurable, enterprise-wide returns.

This disconnect reveals an uncomfortable truth. AI rarely fails because the technology lacks capability. It fails because it’s layered onto operating environments that were never designed to function as unified systems.

At the same time, a new technological wave is emerging. Agentic AI refers to systems that don’t simply generate content or recommend actions, but autonomously plan, execute and interact across business processes. These systems can interpret goals, coordinate across tools and take multi-step action with minimal human intervention.

The promise is significant. However, the next chapter of automation won’t be defined by adding more AI. It will be defined by orchestrating people, systems, data and intelligent agents into coherent, resilient workflows that allow that intelligence to operate effectively.

If workflows are siloed, data is disconnected and decision-making is inconsistent, AI will amplify the inefficiencies that already exist. Sustainable growth doesn’t come from layering in more intelligence. It comes from redesigning how work flows across the business.

The real bottleneck is your operating model

Most leaders assume their AI strategy is the primary constraint, when in reality their operating model is the greater limitation.

Entrepreneurs today operate in increasingly complex ecosystems. Enterprise resource planning systems, or ERPs, manage finance and operations, while customer relationship management platforms, or CRMs, track sales and customer interactions. Compliance requirements add further pressure. Yet many of these systems still operate in isolation.

Complexity and integration challenges cited as major barriers to scaling transformation. According to PwC’s 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights report, only 38% of executives say their organization has fully integrated technology across the business, underscoring how fragmentation continues to stall transformation efforts.

When systems don’t work together across the organization, AI remains confined to isolated tasks. It can generate insights, draft content or flag anomalies, but it can’t move work seamlessly from one stage to the next. That limitation is already visible in early agentic AI adoption.

Deloitte’s 2025 State of Generative AI report found that while adoption is accelerating, only a minority of organizations report achieving meaningful financial returns from their AI initiatives. This gap between ambition and impact reflects a deeper execution challenge, as many organizations lack the coordinated operating foundation required to translate experimentation into enterprise value.

Autonomous AI without governance is a risk multiplier

Agentic AI introduces powerful new capabilities, but it also increases operational risk. When systems can independently plan and execute decisions, governance becomes mission-critical.

Deloitte’s generative AI report also shows that while many companies are experimenting with advanced AI capabilities, fewer than one-third report high confidence in their governance and risk management frameworks. As AI takes on increasingly autonomous functions, weak oversight can quickly translate into reputational, operational or regulatory exposure.

Vivek Ghelani, Director of Research at the Digital Supply Chain Institute at the Center for Global Enterprise in New York, has emphasized that intelligent agents only deliver transformative value when embedded within connected, well-structured workflows.

In supply chain environments, for example, agentic AI can respond to a supplier delay by identifying alternative sources, adjusting production plans and notifying customer teams in real time. However, Ghelani notes that this level of responsiveness depends on systems, data and human oversight working together in a coordinated way. Without that structure, he warns, agent-based automation stalls at the pilot stage and struggles to scale.

Orchestration is the growth strategy no one talks about

Building connected operations means aligning human decisions with system actions, real-time data and AI-driven execution inside a single, coordinated flow of work. It means designing an operating model where insights lead directly to action.

In connected environments where systems work together, disruptions trigger coordinated responses. A spike in demand can automatically refine forecasts, rebalance inventory and align logistics. A compliance update can move through systems with traceability built in. AI operates within clear guardrails instead of functioning as a disconnected tool.

This is what the next chapter of automation demands. It isn’t about deploying more technology across more departments. It’s about creating a business where people, data and intelligent systems operate in sync. For founders navigating volatility, rising customer expectations and regulatory requirements, that cohesion becomes the foundation for sustainable growth.

The entrepreneurs who will win in the next decade won’t necessarily be those who deploy the most AI tools. They’ll be the ones who build connected operations where people, systems, data and intelligent agents work together to drive transformative outcomes.