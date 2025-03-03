To maximize peak season success, businesses should plan ahead, streamline operations, and prioritize customer retention — taking proactive steps now to ensure growth and efficiency during high-demand periods.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first two quarters of the year are a whirlwind for most businesses. Major events like the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Easter and Mother's Day tend to grow order volumes 10 to 15 times higher than an average week.

These peak periods are a gold mine for boosting revenue, attracting new customers and increasing brand recognition, but these perks also come with immense pressure on operations. Today, I will share tips from my experience on how to plan smarter, not harder, and thrive during these critical periods.

Related: 7 Signs That You're Not Busy; You're Just 'Busy Bragging'

1. Planning

According to the National Retail Federation, winter holiday sales alone average 19% of annual retail revenue, highlighting the importance of meticulous planning when getting ready for the peak seasons. A well-executed strategy begins with a review of the previous years. What worked: which products or services were the most popular? When did sales spike and fall? Which marketing channels performed best?

By analyzing data and understanding past sales patterns, businesses can make more informed decisions for the future. It's best to get started 3-6 months in advance. As soon as you're done with your sales data analysis, focus on advertising and personalization, testing different channels, ideas and budgets.

Take the Easter eggs case. Colleen Blackhurst at Broadway Convenience Store in Edinburgh expected a rush on those fancy, premium Easter eggs. But her customers appeared to be much more interested in the little ones. Such a reminder using data to guide your inventory decisions is crucial. Colleen is already planning for this Easter and is stocking plenty of smaller eggs.

Related: How to Survive High-Demand Seasons Without Losing Customers

2. Preparing infrastructure

Peak seasons not only bring increased sales but also place a significant strain on IT infrastructure. By optimizing your website and mobile app, conducting load tests and automating processes, you're investing in a smooth customer experience and a healthy workflow during the peak period. Furthermore, proactive measures ensure uninterrupted customer support. Implementing chatbots and streamlining the processing of frequently asked questions can significantly improve response times and make things less stressful for the support team.

For marketplaces like Flowwow, which experience significant seasonal fluctuations, these preparations are even more critical. Scaling operations 25-fold for a couple of days, as experienced during Mother's Day, requires thoughtful planning and a highly adaptable team.

High-load testing, addressing development bottlenecks and refining product solutions are crucial for maintaining high-quality service and a strong brand, especially during peak seasons.

3. Choosing key sales channels

With an increasing number of consumers favoring online shopping, businesses need to strategically select the sales channels that will drive the most revenue. Statista data shows that 92% of US consumers shop online, and this number is projected to grow by 60 million between 2024 and 2029. To optimize operations, maximize sales and reduce the risk of mistakes, it's important to focus on a limited number of sales channels and temporarily hide any others.

This will help streamline your workflow and enable you to focus on fulfilling orders. When faced with a high volume of orders, it is crucial to maintain speed and minimize the risk of mistakes.

Consider Nike's approach during the 2023 Super Bowl. They chose Instagram to promote their limited-edition Air Trainer 1 sneakers and generate buzz around the upcoming "AIR" movie, which truly correlated with the target audience.

4. Preparing customer support

The quality of its customer service often determines a company's reputation. Slow response times cause 52% of customers to stop purchasing from a company, and 77% of customers believe that the best service a company can provide is a quick response. With customers expecting quick, personalized and efficient support, it's highly important to prepare your team for the increased demand during peak seasons.

Start with a thorough analysis of the anticipated workload. Employees should be working through typical support scenarios in advance. It is recommended that a priority system for requests be implemented and that the team be divided into multiple support levels based on the complexity of the query. Offer flexible schedules to avoid overworking, invite members of other teams to join and use automation to handle standard inquiries, thereby freeing up staff for more complex cases.

Amazon has truly mastered the art of customer service, setting the industry standard. Their user-friendly website and app facilitate effortless product discovery and purchase. Moreover, their hassle-free return policy and 24/7 customer support channels, accessible via phone, chat and email, ensure customer satisfaction and build strong brand loyalty.

5. Motivating Repeat Purchases

Customer retention is paramount for long-term business success. Returning customers typically spend an average of 31% more than first-time buyers. In fact, a modest increase in customer retention rates can translate into substantial profit growth.

To retain holiday shoppers year-round, businesses should think of those strategies that will drive repeat purchases. Personalized recommendations, exclusive discounts and updates on new products via email can help build lasting relationships. Social media with tailored campaigns, diverse formats and influencer collaborations keep customers constantly engaged. Offering a well-structured loyalty program with exclusive rewards, early access to sales and personalized experiences can significantly boost repeat business and turn customers into real brand advocates.

Sweet Delights is a bakery that developed a digital punch card system to reward repeat purchases, which resulted in a 30% increase in repeat customers and a 25% boost in overall holiday sales compared to the previous year. Customers earned a free holiday pastry after purchasing ten items and received early access to limited-edition seasonal treats as loyalty program members.

Staying on top of peak seasons requires a lot of planning and a proactive approach. By anticipating demand, streamlining operations and prioritizing customer satisfaction, businesses can increase their sales and build lasting customer relationships.