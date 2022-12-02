101 Holiday Quotes to Make Your Spirits Bright

Regardless of the year-end holiday, you celebrate this is the time of year to reflect, celebrate, and give back. At the same time, it can be such a stressful season that you might feel like Scrooge.

This holiday season, here are some wonderful quotes from a wide variety of people to support your relaxation and reflection. And, most importantly, lift your spirits.

1. “A holiday is an opportunity to journey within.”– Prabhas

2. “What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future.” — Agnes M. Pahro

3. “May love and light fill your home and heart at Hanukkah.”– Unknown

4. “The Joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others’ burdens, easing each other’s loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays.” — W. C. Jones

5. “I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending.”– Fred Rogers

6. When we remember a special Christmas, it is not the presents that made it special, but the laughter, the feeling of love, and the togetherness of friends and family that made that Christmas special. — Catherine Pulsifer

7. “A candle is a small thing. But one candle can light another. And see how its own light increases, as a candle gives its flame to the other. You are such a light.” — Moshe Davis

8. “May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.” — Mary Anne Radmacher

9. “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” — Hamilton Wright Mabie

10. “There’s something about a Christmas sweater that will always make me laugh.” — Kristen Wiig

11. “The darkness of the whole world cannot swallow the glowing of a candle.” — Robert Atlinger

12. “Every piece of the universe, even the tiniest little snow crystal, matters somehow. I have a place in the pattern, and so do you. Thinking of you this holiday season!” — T.A. Barron

13. “Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.”– Janice Maeditere

14. “What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.” — Phyllis Diller

15. “We light candles in testament that faith makes miracles possible.” — Nachum Braverman

16. “Kwanzaa is a special time to remember the ancestors, the bridge builders, and the leaders.” — Dorothy Winbush Riley

17. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”– Buddy the Elf

18. “A good conscience is a continual Christmas.” — Benjamin Franklin

19. “Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life.” — Buddha

20 “Winter, a lingering season, is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.” — John Boswell

21. “So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole Earth.” — Bahá’u’lláh

22. “Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.”– Norman Vincent Peale

23. “Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” — Edna Ferber

24. “Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.”– Anne Frank

25. “May the Spirit of the Holidays be with you throughout the New Year.” — Unknown

26. “We have religious holidays and we have secular holidays. I see Kwanzaa as an opportunity for African Americans to reaffirm ourselves if we choose to, a chance to rebuild and renew our focus. I see Kwanzaa as a holiday of the spirit.” — Jessica Harris

27. “Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing, but of reflection.”– Winston Churchill

28. “If you haven’t got any charity in your heart, you have the worst kind of heart trouble.” — Bob Hope

29. “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” — Anthony J. D’Angelo

30. “Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers.” — Kahlil Gibran

31. “On Hanukkah, the first dark night, light yourself a candle bright. I’ll you, if you will me invite, to dance within that gentle light.” — Nicholas Gordon

32. “The holiday reflects the best of African thought and practice in its reaffirmation of the dignity of the human person in community and culture, the well-being of family and community, the integrity of the environment and our kinship with it, and the rich resource and meaning of a people’s culture.” — Dr. Maulana Karenga

33. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.”– Marjorie Holmes

34. “The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood.” — Richard Paul Evans

35. “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”– Edith Wharton

36. “The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.” — Unknown

37. “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” — Muhammad Ali

38. “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”– Charles Dickens

39. “Christmas can’t be bought from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more.” — Dr. Seuss

40. “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.”– James Keller

41. “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey

42. “For families across the country, today marks the beginning of a joyous time to reflect on the rich African-American culture and to remember the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith—principles that reflect our most cherished values as Americans.” — Barack Obama

43. “Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.”– Washington Irving

44. “Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” — Charles M. Schulz

45. “A little more fun, a little more love, a little more light every night. That’s the joy of Hanukkah.” — Unknown

46. “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” — Edith Sitwell

47. “Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.”– Helen Steiner Rice

48. “Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” — Ruth Carter Stapleton

49. “Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” — Maya Angelou

50. “Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.” — Larry Wilde

51. “You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving.”– Robert Louis Stevenson

52. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” — Edward Pola & George Wyle

53. “Holidays–any holiday–are such a great opportunity to focus on bringing the family together.” — Lidia Bastianich

54 “For centuries men have kept an appointment with Christmas. Christmas means fellowship, feasting, giving and receiving, a time of good cheer, home.”–William Jewett Tucker

55. “For it is in giving that we receive.” — Francis of Assisi

56. “I hope you will enjoy this marvelous holiday to the fullest. May you find a million reasons to be happy today and every day. Happy holiday!” — Unknown

57. “I find that it’s the simple things that remind you of family around the holidays.” — Amy Adams

58. “We should try to hold on to the Christmas spirit, not just one day a year, but all 365.”– Mary Martin

59. “Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy; who gives himself by thought or word or deed in every gift that he bestows.” — Edwin Osgood Grover

60. “We need about seven days to figure out who we are and where we’re at and love each other. It’s a time for reflection to help us try to figure out how we’re gonna enjoy the next year.” — Chuck D.

61. “Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.”– Chris Van Allsburg

62. “Remember this December, that love weighs more than gold.” — Josephine Daskam Bacon

63. “The best way to celebrate the holidays is with some delicious food.” — Rachel Hollis

64. “The nutcracker sits under the holiday tree, a guardian of childhood stories. Feed him walnuts and he will crack open a tale.”– Vera Nazarian

65. Christmas is not a story of hope. It is hope. — Craig D. Lounsbrough

66. “I love holidays. It’s such a wonderful time for the whole family to be together and not have to worry about schedules and that kind of thing.” — Toni Collette

67. “Last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.” — T.S. Eliot

68. “Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday.”– Gladys Taber

69. “Christmas is a together-y sort of holiday.” — Winnie the Pooh

70. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller

71. “A joy that is shared is a joy made double.” — John Roy

72 “As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December’s bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same.” — Donald E. Westlake

73. “Christmas is a stocking stuffed with sugary goodness.” — Mo Rocca

75. “It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be.” — Frank Cross, Scrooged

76. “Small cheer and great welcome makes a merry feast.” — William Shakespeare

77. “Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you’re giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism.” — Caroline Kennedy

78. The holiest of holidays are those kept by ourselves in silence and apart; The secret anniversaries of the heart.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

79. “Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

80. “Joy is what happens to us when we allow ourselves to recognize how good things really are.” — Marianne Williamson

81. “For me, I think everybody with half a heart tries to do their best to do their part of good during the holiday season.” — Darren Criss

82. “The holiday season is a time for storytelling, and whether you are hearing the story of a candelabra staying lit for more than a week, or a baby born in a barn without proper medical supervision, these stories often feature miracles.” — Lemony Snicket

83. “Chill December brings the sleet, Blazing fire, and Christmas treat.” — Sara Coleridge

84. “This is my wish for you: peace of mind, prosperity through the year, happiness that multiplies, health for you and yours, fun around every corner, energy to chase your dreams, joy to fill your holidays!” — D.M. Dellinger

85. “I love the fact that everybody slightly changes during the holidays. Most people are a little bit brighter and have a little bit more cheer around this time and are a little bit more giving, so I love that.” — Jordin Sparks

87. “A holiday gives one a chance to look backward and forward, to reset oneself by an inner compass.” — May Sarton

88. “New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday.” — Charles Lamb

89. “A holiday isn’t a holiday, without plenty of freedom and fun.” — Louisa May Alcott

90. “The true Christmas spirit is putting others’ happiness before our own, and finding you’ve never known such happiness.” — Toni Sorenson

91. “In the midst of the shopping and the wrapping and the arranging of presents under your tree this Christmas, may you not forget the gifts you cannot yet hold in your hands.” — T.D. Jakes

92. “Later in the winter I’d tire of the snow, but Christmas snow was different.” — Marie Landry

93. “Christmas is more than just December 25th. It’s a season of happiness, love, and anticipation… if you haven’t started celebrating yet, you’re LATE!” — Olivia Danchik

94. “If I were a medical man, I should prescribe a holiday to any patient who considered his work important.” — Bertrand Russell

95. “At Christmas, a man is at his finest towards the finish of the year; He is almost what he should be when the Christmas season’s here; Then he’s thinking more of others than he’s thought the months before, And the laughter of his children is a joy worth toiling for. He is less a selfish creature than at any other time; When the Christmas spirit rules him he comes close to the sublime.” — Edgar Guest

96. “I don’t need a holiday or a feast to feel grateful for my children, the sun, the moon, the roof over my head, music, and laughter, but I like to take this time to take the path of thanks less traveled.” — Paula Poundstone

97 “This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone.” — Taylor Caldwell

98. “I’m a minimalist. I don’t really need much to enjoy a good holiday – just my family and the bare essentials.” — Jean Reno

99. “One thing I love about Christmas music is that it has a tradition of warmth.” — Zooey Deschanel

100. “What I like about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with the present.” — Don Marquis

101. “This time of year means being kind to everyone we meet, to share a smile with strangers we may pass along the street.” Betty Black

