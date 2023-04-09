Fun Springtime Activities to Add to Your April Calendar

Just because April showers bring May flowers doesn’t mean you have to spend the whole month staring out a rainy window. Unless, of course, that’s your go-to springtime activity; and...

Rainy window enthusiasts aside (represent!), April is actually jam-packed with fun events, holidays, and springtime activities. The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and most people are anxious to go do something. So here are a few ideas for fun springtime activities that you can add to your calendar in the month of April.

Attend Jazz Shows and Festivals

Did you know that April sees some of the best jazz shows of the whole year? That’s because it’s JAM, or Jazz Appreciation Month. Many beloved jazz musicians, such as Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock, and Ella Fitzgerald, celebrate their birthdays in April. So, it’s the perfect time to put on your favorite jazz playlist or dust off your favorite record.

It’s also the perfect time to go out and see a live show! There will likely be tons of jazz concerts at venues near you throughout the month. Musicians, both old and new, will be giving it their all during this month. It’s also a great time to pick up an instrument and feel the rhythm yourself! You might be surprised how rewarding and enjoyable playing even just a few simple notes can be.

Can’t find any musicians putting on a show or offering lessons in your town? Just head on down to New Orleans, one of the jazziest cities in the country. You’ll find people moving to music so prevalent and infectious — it will seem like the very buildings are singing.

Read Poetry

Just like jazz, poetry is an art form that allows for expression by playing with its structure. It’s fitting that, in addition to jazz, April is also National Poetry Month. Poets and artists around the world tend to release their new work to the public around this time.

You can look for poetry readings and book signings at your local bookstores. They likely have already lined up events throughout the month. And, if they don’t, you could set up your own poetry party with your friends! Gather together and read your favorite passages from your favorite poets. Or, if you’re so inclined, stretch your own poetic muscles and see what words flow from your own muse.

If you’ve never delved into the world of poetry, there’s never been a better time than April. You’ll likely find lots of different workshops available, both online and in person. If you try it, you may find that poetry can provide some solace from the ever-looming anxiety of the world.

Celebrate International Children’s Book Day — April 2 and Beyond

Poetry readings aren’t the only kind celebrated in April. That’s because April is also home to International Children’s Book Day, falling on the second of the month. If you’ve needed an excuse to make some time to read with your kids, look no further.

Don’t know what to read? You can always reach for childhood classics like “Frog & Toad,” “Goodnight Moon,” or “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Or open your shelves to new stories like “The Circles All Around Us,” “Busy Betty,” or “Just Try One Bite.” And because April 2 is Children’s Book Day, April sees lots of new kid’s books released throughout the month. You’ll probably even find live readings you can bring your kids to at your local bookstore or library.

These days, there are more children’s books than ever before. If there’s a certain message or kind of world you want to share with your kids, it’s probably there. Reading with your kids can really kick-start their cognitive development. And, if anything, it’s a great nightly tradition that you’ll be able to look back on with fondness later in life.

Do a Scavenger Hunt, Egg Hunt, or Escape Room

One of the great springtime joys of childhood is searching your world for brightly colored eggs with hidden treasure inside. And it’s one that you can fairly easily recreate for your kids. Even if you’re not religious, Easter weekend is a great time to set up an egg hunt. It’s a fun springtime activity that you can also invite your kids’ friends to join for added memory-making potential.

And don’t worry if you don’t have any kids, religiosity, or a penchant for neon ovals. You can still set up a good old-fashioned scavenger hunt. All it takes to make a scavenger hunt is a good location, a prize, and some clever wordplay. Gather up your best friends, break them up into teams, and see who can solve your grand mystery.

And, if you’re not in the mood to create an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine of clues, don’t fret. You and your friends can try your hands at an escape room. Escape rooms are places that make it their business to craft elaborate, immersive, and fun puzzles to solve. It’s an engaging way to spend your afternoon, especially in good company.

Laugh During National Humor Month

When was the last time you laughed so hard that you cried? Really — that long? It’s no secret that the winter can be rather dreary, especially in the latter months of January through March. Cold, wet, and dark days can really take a toll on your mind after a while. The world can seem rather grim after all that darkness, so why not lighten things up a bit?

As they say, laughter is the best medicine. Good thing, then, that April is National Humor Month! Throughout the month, many comedy clubs will be booked with shows. There will be plenty of funny people and, admittedly, not-so-funny people testing their wit on stage. Going to a comedy show is a great reason to get out of the house and have a laugh.

And, if you’ve been working on your own routine for a while now, perhaps it’s time for your debut. You’ll never know how good your material is until you go onstage and find out. Plus, even if you bomb, you won’t be alone. And the only way to get better is to try, fail, and try again. April may be your time to shine.

Volunteer for Earth Day – April 22

By the end of April, Spring will be in full swing. Trees and flowers, just recently buds and bulbs, will flourish with scents and colors. Sweet birds and fanciful insects will flutter about in a whirl of sound and life. And you’ll also hear the harsh, phlegmy achoos of many an allergic person wishing that Earth Day was over already.

Despite how beautiful Spring can be, it’s also delicate. And as the years march on, protecting and healing the warming climate is increasingly important. So if you’ve been looking for some time to give back to the planet, April 22 is your day. It’s Earth Day, and volunteers around the world will spend their time cleaning up.

A little digging online, and you’ll likely find groups organized in your town or city. And, even if you can’t find a group project, you can make your own. Earth Day volunteering is as simple as cleaning up trash on the side of the road. So invite some friends to put on gloves and pick up the residue of humanity. The birds will thank you with their song.

Make A Party of It

As social creatures, people love to share their fun with each other. So you could take any of these ideas and make a party of it!

Have other friends who are parents with kids? Get together and do a scavenger hunt sleepover with a book-reading session to wind things down. Love jazz but can’t find any live events near you? Have people over to stream a live event or host a listening party of your own design.

Almost every springtime activity that you can enjoy alone, you can enjoy together. And, April 3rd also just happens to be World Party Day. There’s pretty much no better excuse to have people over and celebrate something.

