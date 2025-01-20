There's no escaping a to-do list — but there's a way to do it better.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's no escaping the to-do list. Supposedly, it's our secret weapon for productivity. In reality, it can sometimes feel more like a source of stress than a helpful tool. Sometimes, at the end of the day, you feel like you have barely scratched the surface of a mile-long list. Sound familiar?

Don't worry, you're not alone. Research has shown that 41% of to-do items are never accomplished. However, it's not you; how you use your to-do list is probably the problem. As such, in this post, we're tackling what's wrong with to-do lists and how to fix them.

Related: 5 Ways to Fix Your Lack of Inspiration