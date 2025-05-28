Workplace conflict is inevitable, but it doesn't need to be destructive. Follow these steps and learn how to manage conflict to create better teams and a better culture.

When I ran my ad agency, I encouraged healthy, constructive debate. I discouraged unproductive arguments. I'm not a conflict expert, but I spent enough time as a business owner, on several boards, and running various programs to recognize when things were working and when they went awry. Once I learned that I needed to manage conflict, not avoid it, I developed tools and processes that turned most conflicts into productive outcomes.

Let's face it, conflict is going to happen. Anyone who has worked with more than a few people knows this. It shows up in every workplace, at every level. It happened at my agency, and I'm willing to bet it happens at your organization, too. No matter how strong the culture is, we're still dealing with people. And people are going to clash. Put people together in a work environment, and conflict is part of the package.

Sooner or later, you'll find yourself in a "passionate" or possibly tense situation with a coworker, a supervisor, a vendor or a customer. No matter who it involves, how you handle that situation will determine whether the outcome is productive or damaging.

Here's the surprising part. When it's handled the right way, conflict can actually be a good thing. When it's managed with intention and clarity, conflict can lead to better communication, deeper trust and smarter teamwork. But it takes time, patience, and a real process.

Here are some approaches that have worked for me, and if you put them into practice, there's a good chance they'll work for you too, helping build a stronger team and an even stronger culture.

Conflict is your friend

The first thing you must do is normalize conflict. Conflict doesn't mean something is broken. It often means people are engaged. They care. They have opinions. In fast-paced, high-demand organizations, disagreements are inevitable. What matters is how we respond when those moments show up.

Avoiding conflict doesn't make it disappear. It just sends it underground, where it does more damage. It's like noticing a crack in the foundation of your house. You see it. You know it's there. But because it's not causing immediate problems, you tell yourself it's no big deal.

Meanwhile, that crack is slowly expanding, weakening everything underneath. Eventually, it shows up in places you can't ignore. Doors stop closing properly, walls start shifting and by then, fixing it is a much bigger job.

Conflict works the same way. When it's buried, it spreads. Resentment builds, trust fades and collaboration breaks down. That's how good teams fall apart. Not from what's visible, but from what's been ignored. So speak up early. Respectfully. Calmly. Directly. That's how we keep the foundation strong.

Look beneath the surface and use productive conflict strategies

Did you know that 60% to 80% of couples' arguments are not about the surface issue, but about deeper, underlying concerns? At work, it's pretty much the same. Most conflict isn't about the obvious issue. More often, it's about a gap in communication, unmet expectations or insecurities. Maybe someone feels left out. Maybe they weren't looped in soon enough. Maybe they're worried about losing control.

Before reacting, ask yourself, "What else might be going on here?" Lead with curiosity. Not assumptions.

Here are seven practical ways to keep conflict from becoming chaos:

1. Start light and casual

You don't always need a scheduled meeting. Sometimes, a simple check-in can prevent a situation from escalating.

"Hey, I felt like we were a little bit at odds on that last project. Can we take a few minutes to regroup?"

Tone matters. Come in looking to understand, not to win. That lowers defenses and opens the door to honest dialogue.

2. Take it private

Never confront someone in front of others. I've done it and I've learned to never do it again. Pull them aside. One-on-one conversations reduce embarrassment and allow both people to be more transparent. Privacy builds trust.

3. Be direct, not harsh

Get to the point without being abrasive. Don't drop hints or dance around the issue. Say what you need to say.

"I've noticed some tension during meetings, and I want to understand what's behind it."

Clarity without blame invites collaboration instead of conflict.

4. Use specific examples

Don't label someone as difficult. Point to specific behavior.

"In yesterday's meeting, when I brought up the schedule, you said, 'That'll never happen.' That felt dismissive."

Stick to facts, not feelings. That keeps the conversation grounded and constructive.

5. Give people a stake

Sometimes, difficult behavior is rooted in feeling powerless or left out. Give the person a role in the solution.

"You've got a strong field perspective. Can I get your input before we finalize the rollout?"

You're not feeding an ego, you're inviting ownership.

6. Set boundaries

If someone crosses a line, speak up.

"I want to keep working through this, but I need to feel respected while we do."

Boundaries create safety, and safety leads to better conversations.

7. Know when it's toxic

There's a difference between someone who's difficult and someone who's toxic. Difficult people can often be reached with communication. Toxic people manipulate, deflect and disrupt no matter what. If you've tried everything and nothing changes, it's time to make a change. Protecting the culture means knowing when enough is enough.

Adapt to how others communicate

Not everyone processes conflict the same way. Some people prefer in-person conversations. Others need time to respond in writing. If you've been going back and forth over email with no progress, pick up the phone. If face-to-face conversations get heated, switch to a written message.

You're not changing your message. You're changing the medium so that the message is received more effectively.

Document when necessary

If a pattern starts to form, whether it's good or bad, take notes. Keep a journal: what happened, when it happened and what steps you took to address it. If the issue escalates, documentation helps HR or leadership understand the full context. It's not about winning the blame game. It's about being prepared.

Lead by example

Remember this, people around you are watching how you handle conflict. Are you calm under pressure? Are you respectful, even when you disagree? Do you listen? Do you ask meaningful questions?

Your example sets the tone. Teams don't just learn from training. They learn by observing. Be an example of what respectful conflict resolution looks like, and others will follow your lead.

Conflict can be a catalyst

Remember that conflict isn't bad, and it's not the opposite of collaboration. It's often the first step toward it. When addressed early and handled correctly, conflict can clarify expectations, improve processes and even deepen trust.

So the next time you're in a tense moment, take a breath. Take a step back. And remember, this isn't just a problem to fix. It might be an opportunity to lead, connect and build something better.

Because the best teams aren't the ones that avoid conflict, they're the ones that know how to move through it together.