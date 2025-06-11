This Cognitive Performance Coach for Special Operators Says Leaders Must Do This One Thing We asked a performance psychologist who trains Elite Warriors and Olympic athletes about leadership. Her insights reveal why the best leaders walk alongside their team, not in front.

By Jon B. Becker Edited by Mark Klekas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is no doubt that special operators like SEALs and Rangers are able to function under extreme pressure. But this is no accident. It is a result of cognitive performance coaching from people like Brittany Loney.

Loney is the founder and CEO of Elite Cognition and has almost 20 years of experience training high-performing operators from communities as diverse as tactical units, professional and Olympic athletes and corporate executives. Her work has been featured in the Harvard Business Review, peer-reviewed academic journals, textbooks, and various other programs. Her unique perspective comes from understanding how the brain performs under extreme pressure and translating those lessons into practical leadership principles. In this interview, we asked her to apply her years of working with elite performers to the 7 Questions from Entrepreneur.

Related: The 3 Decision-Making Rules You Should Steal from This SWAT Commander

Q1: What's the role of a leader from your perspective?

Loney: To put themselves last, and to put the mission first, the vision first, and others first.

Q2: What's the one thing that every leader needs to know?

Loney: To stay humble and distance their ego from the situation."

Q3: What's your most important habit?

Loney: To have a set of daily habits that I have identified that really help me every day. For me, movement and journaling help me gain clarity.

Q4: What's the most important thing for building an effective team?

Loney: To value conflict in a productive manner. Task conflict is okay, and teach people how to navigate that. It should never become social conflict.

Q5: What's the biggest mistake you see leaders make?

Loney: Not admitting weakness and not showing vulnerability to a team when it would be effective to do so.

Q6: What's the best way to deliver bad news?

Loney: Honestly and directly and then show care afterwards.

Related: I Created a Meeting to Call Out My Team's Mistakes. What Happened Next Surprised Me

Q7: What's something you've changed your mind about recently?

Loney: It's not recent, but growing up, I always thought leaders had to take charge and lead from the front, and I think it would be to walk alongside and really learning how to do that. It took about 15 years for me to learn how to walk alongside someone as a guide versus telling them what to do.

The full interview with Brittany Loney can be found here:
Jon B. Becker

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

CEO of AARDVARK and Host of The Debrief Podcast

Jon B. Becker is the CEO/President of AARDVARK, a supplier of tactical protective equipment to military and law enforcement agencies. Mr. Becker is also the host of The Debrief with Jon Becker podcast and an Attorney admitted for practice in California.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Why Your Content Messaging Isn't Converting — And What to Do About It

Content fails when it speaks 'at' audiences, not 'to' them. To convert, your messaging must be focused, data-backed and designed for how people actually read.

By Gabriel Shaoolian
Business News

Google Is Offering Buyouts to Employees in Multiple Divisions, Including Engineering and Search

Google also mandated that some remote workers return to the office.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Starbucks Is Hiring a 'Global Content Creator' to Travel, Drink Coffee, and Get Paid Six Figures

It's the last week to apply for a coffee and travel "dream job."

By Erin Davis
Franchise

Leadership, Flexibility, Fulfillment — How Women Are Using Franchise Ownership to Build Entrepreneurial Careers

New research from Kiddie Academy shows that a majority of women who become franchise owners report greater happiness, confidence and balance than they had in prior roles.

By Jeff Brazier
Leadership

Are You Running Your Business — or Is It Running You? How to Escape 'Founder Mode' and Learn to Let Go

How the shift from doing to leading unlocked growth and scale.

By Karim Alam