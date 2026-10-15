Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Delaying difficult conversations allows small problems to grow into larger conflicts, frustration and resentment.

Focus on the behavior rather than personal criticism, clarify expectations collaboratively, and reinforce confidence in the employee’s ability to improve.

Employees lose trust when feedback is held back, not when it’s shared early. A weekly check-in helps leaders make it a habit.

One of the most expensive mistakes leaders make is waiting too long to have a conversation they knew they needed to have.

I’ve watched it happen over and over again. A leader notices something small. Maybe an employee keeps submitting reports in a format that creates extra work. Maybe someone has started showing up late to meetings or has developed a habit of interrupting coworkers. The leader notices it, tells themselves they’ll bring it up later, and moves on.

Days become weeks. Weeks become months. By the time the conversation finally happens, it’s no longer about one small issue. It’s about frustration, assumptions and a long list of examples the employee never knew were adding up.

Most team problems become major issues because no one addressed them while they were still small. That’s why I live by what I call the “say it sooner” rule.

Why leaders wait

Most leaders avoid these conversations because they care deeply about their employees. They don’t want to hurt their feelings. They don’t want to create conflict or make the workplace uncomfortable. They convince themselves the problem will work itself out or that maybe it isn’t a big enough deal to mention.

Unfortunately, silence sends its own message.

When employees don’t receive feedback, they assume they’re meeting expectations. I’ve worked with enough teams to know that most people genuinely want to do a good job. If no one tells them otherwise, they naturally believe they’re doing exactly what they’re supposed to be doing. Meanwhile, the leader quietly grows more frustrated, often venting to everyone except the person who could actually fix the problem.

I often tell leaders that we accidentally put people on invisible performance improvement plans. We’re mentally documenting every mistake while the employee has no idea they’re even being evaluated. Then one day we finally have the conversation, and they’re completely blindsided. That’s simply poor communication, not kindness.

Teach people how to work with you

One idea I come back to often is that it’s our job to teach people how to love us. That applies in relationships, and it applies in leadership.

Think about it. If I never tell you what success looks like, how can I be frustrated when you miss it? If I don’t explain how I prefer communication, how projects should be organized or what quality looks like to me, I’m asking you to guess. Then, when your guess doesn’t match my expectations, I blame you for getting it wrong.

That’s not fair to the other person.

One of the greatest gifts a leader can give is clarity. The sooner people understand what’s expected, the sooner they can meet those expectations. Delaying feedback doesn’t protect people. It delays their growth.

A 3-step framework for saying it sooner

The good news is that early feedback doesn’t have to be formal or intimidating. In my experience, about 90% of these conversations can happen naturally if we stop treating them like disciplinary meetings.

First, address the behavior, not the person. Focus on what happened instead of assigning motives. “I noticed the spreadsheet was submitted in a different format than we agreed on,” lands much better than “You’re careless.”

Second, create clarity together. Instead of assuming someone understands your expectations, ask questions. “Can we walk through what success looks like?” or “What would help make this easier next time?” Those questions create collaboration instead of defensiveness.

Third, end with confidence. I want people leaving the conversation believing they can succeed, not wondering if they’re failing. A simple “I know you can do this, and I wanted to tell you now instead of letting it become a bigger issue” completely changes the tone. You’re investing in their growth rather than finding problems to pick at.

Feedback builds relationships, not breaks them

One of the biggest myths about leadership is that honest feedback damages trust. In my experience, the opposite is true.

People lose trust when they discover you’ve been holding onto concerns you never shared. They lose trust when they hear about problems through gossip instead of directly from their leader. They lose trust when small frustrations suddenly appear during an annual review, even though no one mentioned them all year.

I’ve also seen the opposite happen. I once had an employee pull me aside to share a perspective I couldn’t see on my own. Underneath the initial critical feedback, I saw that she was helping me understand her experience. That conversation changed the way I led, and I still think about her courage. She said it sooner instead of allowing resentment to build, and because she did, our relationship became stronger, not weaker.

We can create stronger relationships and teams by simply normalizing uncomfortable conversations.

A weekly accountability habit

If you struggle with addressing issues early, build one simple habit into your leadership routine.

At the end of every week, ask yourself these three questions:

Is there anyone I’m frustrated with who doesn’t know it?

Is there someone who deserves positive feedback that I haven’t shared?

What conversation would become easier if I had it this week instead of next month?

If someone’s name immediately comes to mind, that’s usually your answer. Have smaller conversations immediately rather than allowing small issues to turn into more difficult conversations.

Small conversations prevent big problems

Every leader has conversations they’d rather avoid. I’ve certainly had mine. But I’ve learned that waiting almost never makes those conversations easier. It simply gives frustration more time to grow.

Strong cultures are built because leaders address conflict with honesty, clarity and respect before it becomes resentment. If you remember nothing else, remember this: Say it sooner. It may feel uncomfortable today, but it will almost always create a healthier team tomorrow.