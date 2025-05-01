Where did we loose our way, soiling our own doorstep, we elevate media that destroys society, instead of building our dreams of the future.

Once upon a time, we had trading standards, broadcasting codes, regulatory watchdogs and content guidelines that protected the public from the most toxic elements of media. There was a time when society agreed, even if silently, on a line that shouldn't be crossed.

That time is sadly gone.

Today, whether you're scrolling through social media, streaming the latest "top 10" series, or even watching trailers before a family movie, you'll find violence, drug abuse, hyper-sexualization, profanity, and depravity — all proudly marketed as entertainment.

There is no true moderation for our good, yet elevation. There is no Ofcom in the digital world, no regulators at the gate, just algorithms feeding the masses with whatever gets the most clicks, no matter the cost to our collective mental health or moral compass.

And here's the truth we don't want to admit: We're programming ourselves into dysfunction.

The rotten core of a "free" media culture

It's easy to point fingers at rising crime, mental health issues or social disconnection. But we don't ask the deeper question: What are we feeding our minds every day?



What are we telling ourselves is "normal," "cool" or "acceptable" — when we binge shows glorifying killings, abuse, emotional manipulation, trauma cycles and outright psychopathy?

Turn on Netflix. Scroll TikTok. Watch most prime-time series. You'll see what I mean.

We've lost sight of a critical truth: We are what we eat, and what we consume, we become.

Study after study proves it

Research from the American Psychological Association and the Journal of Behavioral Addictions shows a direct correlation between exposure to violent or harmful media and desensitization, aggression, anxiety, emotional numbness and even cognitive shifts.

A 2023 study by Stanford University revealed that adolescents exposed to high-drama or high-violence content are 63% more likely to mimic those behaviors in their real-world relationships.

That's not theory. That's data.

And it's not just kids — it's us, too. Adults. Leaders. Voters. Entrepreneurs. Parents. We are becoming what we watch. And what we're watching, what we're feeding the masses...is spiritually and socially poisonous.

Why do we continue?

This is the question no one's asking — and maybe the most important one of all.

Why are we so addicted to destroying our own foundations? Why do we glorify chaos and trauma as culture? Why are we flooding every household with content that breaks down unity, connection, peace, and emotional intelligence, instead of building them?

We wouldn't pour poison into our own water supply.

So why are we doing it with media?

It's time for content that elevates — not destroys

Much like the work I've been doing for the last decade through my media company, the mission is clear: to create TV and film that echoes the power and purpose of storytelling from the 1980s and 1990s — a time when content helped shape society for the better.

Back then, our screens brought us together. They offered lessons, values, aspiration and imagination. They gave us heroes, not just antiheroes. Stories that made us dream, made us care and — more importantly — made us grow.

Shows like Happy Days gave us nostalgia, comfort and an image of unity. Friends created a sense of belonging for millions across the world, showing the value of close-knit relationships and emotional openness. And MTV didn't just showcase music — it drove culture, fashion, politics and identity. These were more than programs; they were movements. They shaped how generations saw themselves and each other.

And it's not just by chance. It's well documented that agencies like the CIA used television and media in the 20th century as powerful psychological tools — subtly shaping public perception, patriotism and ideology through storytelling. If media can be used to control and influence on a global scale for political and military agendas, then surely it can also be used to enlighten, empower, and uplift.

Through my work, I've aimed to reimagine that kind of programming — content that doesn't just fill time or drive ad clicks but builds character, inspires conversation, and elevates our collective consciousness. I'm not going to lie; it's often an uphill battle with networks and publishers who chase numbers, not our future. Unfortunately, this leads to our own demise (and ironically, in turn, a drop in numbers).

We need media that reminds us who we are, and who we're capable of becoming.

Content is more than just entertainment — it's education, influence and culture-building. And if we don't take that seriously, we'll keep slipping further into the very decay we claim to be outraged by.

We've shaped minds through media before; we just need to choose to do it for good this time.