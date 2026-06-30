Why the Smartest Leaders Are Acting Before They Feel Ready on AI

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Every leadership team I meet is asking some version of the same question. How do we move forward when technology is changing faster than our planning cycles?

The pressure is real. AI is creating new opportunities, new risks and new expectations from customers, employees and investors. Yet many organizations are still waiting for perfect information before they act.

That approach worked in a slower world. It does not work today. One of the biggest lessons I learned while helping build the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Database Division was that progress rarely comes from certainty. More often, it comes from making informed decisions, learning quickly and adjusting along the way.

The organizations winning in the AI era are the ones that have learned how to make decisions faster than the environment changes around them.

Act on directional clarity

Many leaders believe they need complete confidence before making an important decision. In reality, that moment almost never arrives. Markets change, customer expectations evolve and competitors move before all the data is available.

I experienced this firsthand during the early growth of AWS. We often had to make decisions about infrastructure, products and investment priorities before the market gave us a definitive answer. We did not have perfect certainty, but we had directional clarity. We could see where customer needs were heading and where technology was creating new possibilities.

The lesson was simple. If the cost of waiting is greater than the cost of being wrong, move.

Waiting simply changes the type of risk you are taking. While you are gathering more information, your competitors are learning through action.

Calculate the cost of standing still

When executives tell me they are waiting for more AI data before making a move, I ask a different question. What does your business look like six months from now if nothing changes?

That question often shifts the conversation immediately. Most leaders spend an enormous amount of time evaluating the risks of action. Very few spend equal time evaluating the risks of inaction.

A manufacturing client recently delayed an AI initiative because they wanted another quarter of analysis. On the surface, that seemed responsible. However, while they waited, competitors automated several key workflows and reduced response times to customers. By the time the client was ready to move, the competitive gap had widened considerably.

The danger of waiting is that the consequences rarely arrive all at once. They accumulate quietly until suddenly the opportunity has passed.

Increase decision velocity

Decision velocity is becoming one of the most important competitive advantages in business. I’m not advocating for making reckless decisions. Rather, creating systems that allow teams to move with confidence and speed when the consequences are manageable.

One practical exercise I often recommend is surprisingly simple. Identify the ten decisions your leadership team is currently waiting to make. Then commit to resolving them within a week.

Many organizations are slow because decisions are trapped inside endless meetings, approval processes, and scheduling delays.

A useful rule is to separate reversible decisions from irreversible ones. If a decision can be adjusted later without significant damage, make it quickly. Save lengthy discussions for the handful of choices that truly cannot be undone.

Organizations that adopt this mindset often feel dramatically different within a month. Energy increases. Momentum builds. People stop waiting and start moving.

Focus on outcomes — not noise

AI has made information abundant. Unfortunately, it has also made distraction abundant. Leaders are surrounded by dashboards, reports, alerts, forecasts and recommendations. The challenge is no longer finding information. The challenge is determining what actually matters.

Whenever I feel overwhelmed by competing priorities, I return to one question: Which option most directly supports the outcome we said we wanted?

That question eliminates an incredible amount of noise.

I also make it a point to talk directly with the people closest to the work. Leadership reports are valuable, but insights often become diluted as they move through layers of management. The people serving customers, building products and solving problems every day frequently see changes before anyone else.

Don’t let tools replace judgment

AI is a powerful force multiplier. It helps us process information faster, identify patterns and uncover opportunities that might otherwise remain hidden.

What it does not do is replace leadership judgment.

I worked with an organization that relied heavily on an AI forecasting model to guide investment decisions. The model suggested demand was weakening in a key market, so leadership reduced investment and shifted resources elsewhere. The problem was that nobody questioned the underlying assumptions. The data feeding the model was outdated. The market remained healthy, and a competitor quickly filled the gap they left behind. The lesson was clear. Data should inform judgment, not replace it.

The most effective leaders use AI as a tool for better decision-making while still applying experience, context and critical thinking.

Build the muscle of action

The leadership capability that organizations struggle with most is acting despite uncertainty. The challenge is that action creates accountability. Waiting often feels safer because responsibility remains deferred. In reality, waiting is also a decision. It carries costs, risks and consequences.

If you want to strengthen this leadership muscle, start small. Identify one meaningful decision that has been sitting unresolved for more than two weeks. Make the call this week. Communicate it clearly. Then observe what happens.

The future belongs to organizations that can align quickly, decide confidently and adapt continuously. In the AI era, leadership is not about predicting every outcome. It is about creating the conditions to learn faster than the world changes around you.

That is how transformation becomes possible. That is how everybody wins.