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Key Takeaways Your attire and how you present yourself matters in business. Clients and staff analyze your appearance, consciously or subconsciously, and make judgments based on how you look.

Don’t just dress to be liked, either — maintain respect in both directions by dressing in business casual.

The moment you enter the room, you start communicating without a single word spoken. What are you telling your staff? Do you signal an important business conversation or otherwise?

Imagine talking to a doctor in a white coat and switching to one in gym clothes. Who would you trust more to perform a procedure on you? When it comes to business, trends don’t matter. Attire isn’t about vanity. It is about achieving business outcomes and maintaining a structured environment.

The white coat principle

When it comes to processing conversations and signals, most clients and staff determine major clues about you and assign you elsewhere. They put you in a box and feel safe when you stay there and act as they expect you to. When you change inside that box, whether you have the intention to change or not, you break the psychological contract. You directly affect their safety.

They no longer understand what to expect from you, which brings discomfort and can trigger defense mechanisms. Dr. Jennifer Baumgartner confirmed in her research the link between business appearance consistency and stronger leadership credibility.

For practice owners and founders, this means focusing on consistency in attire. Your appearance must match the authority level for your environment. If you are a leader, dress like one. Every day.

Casual clothing at work might feel like a good idea to create a more friendly environment. But, in reality, it creates a significant hurdle to overcome if you want your conversations to reflect your intentions. You’ll spend more energy and effort to compensate for the authority mismatch that your attire signals.

Get the most out of the box they put you in

Most leaders are unaware that staff and clients categorize them. When your appearance consistently signals authority, structure and safety, there’s a higher probability that your staff arrives at an interaction already ready to receive direction. They are ready to execute suggested tasks and maintain the business system that makes them feel safe.

When you start every conversation with confusing signals (from, for example, casual attire), you lose time and effort rebuilding credibility. Stop making communication harder than it needs to be.

Everything is connected

In business settings, everything matters. American psychologists Janine Willis and Alexander Todorov argued that people determine the level of authority in less than 100 milliseconds, based on what they can see.

Imagine the results of this meeting: A leader asks the staff to join for a talk over WhatsApp. They hold the meeting in the breakroom and show up in a hoodie. These are individual choices that might seem minor for business outcomes.

But what do these choices tell us together? The meeting is about an irrelevant thing; this isn’t serious and doesn’t require my full attention. The team comes relaxed, acts defensive if the tone shifts, and leaves confused or forgets about the meeting instantly.

Now, imagine a different scenario that includes a formal email invite, private office and professional attire. Your words will land completely differently. The content didn’t change. But the frame (from attire, environment and even messaging platform) did. It did all the heavy lifting before you got a chance to say anything.

To secure the best chances for successful conversation with your staff or customers, give them what they expect. These communication factors determine the context that either supports your position as a leader or weakens it. This context either improves psychological safety in your staff or triggers a stress response when something feels off.

Every day, your task is to answer one simple question before you even leave your home. What does this environment require of me today?

Stop dressing to be liked

Your employees aren’t applying for their jobs to become friends with you. They aren’t coming up to work every day to make friends. They don’t need friends. They have after-hours for that. They want and need a leader and a structured system that allows them to focus on their performance and reach their full potential.

A common mistake leaders make is allowing the casual dress code and setting an example with themselves. Before they know it, sweatshirts and printed T-shirts become a standard at work.

Don’t fall into a trap of casual culture — casual conversations, attire and casual everything. This will help you be liked, but your employees won’t perform any better. Your goal in the office is to maintain respect in both directions. You’re building a customer practice, not a personal brand for your own comfort.

Conclusion

Every morning, you have only one chance to walk into a room that day. Make it count. To build a high-performance business, be conscious that every element of your presence is a form of communication, even down to the attire you wear.

In a business setting, your environment expects you to act, talk and look like a leader in an environment that supports performance. You’re not dressing for yourself. You’re dressing for the environment you’re trying to build.