/ Entrepreneurs

Get Inspired Right Now — Watch ‘The Catch of The Year’ Austin Jackson Made Last Night

Looking to jump start your hustle? Watch this 30-second video.

By Dan Bova | Aug 02, 2017
Michael Ivins | Boston Red Sox | Getty Images

It takes something special to get a stadium full of fans to give a standing ovation to a player on the other team.

Well, something special happened last night in Fenway Park, when Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made what many are called The Catch of the Year, robbing Boston’s Hanley Ramirez of a home run.

Related: 50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

Watch his unbelievable hustle, be inspired by it, but maybe don’t throw yourself over any fences today. Let’s leave that to the professionals.

It takes something special to get a stadium full of fans to give a standing ovation to a player on the other team.

Well, something special happened last night in Fenway Park, when Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made what many are called The Catch of the Year, robbing Boston’s Hanley Ramirez of a home run.

Related: 50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

Watch his unbelievable hustle, be inspired by it, but maybe don’t throw yourself over any fences today. Let’s leave that to the professionals.

Latest

Dan Bova

VP of Special Projects
Entrepreneur Staff
Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com and host of the How Success Happens podcast. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia Zone, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little...

Related Content