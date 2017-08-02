Get Inspired Right Now — Watch ‘The Catch of The Year’ Austin Jackson Made Last Night

It takes something special to get a stadium full of fans to give a standing ovation to a player on the other team.

Well, something special happened last night in Fenway Park, when Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made what many are called The Catch of the Year, robbing Boston’s Hanley Ramirez of a home run.

Watch his unbelievable hustle, be inspired by it, but maybe don’t throw yourself over any fences today. Let’s leave that to the professionals.