If your coffee's going cold while you're on your third call of the morning, it's time to upgrade your setup. The Ember Mug 2 is a tech-forward solution for professionals who demand focus — and hot coffee. For a limited time, you can get an open-box model on sale for $69.99 with free shipping (MSRP $129.95).

The Ember Mug 2 isn't just another desk accessory. It's a purpose-built tool for those who need uninterrupted focus — and their beverage exactly how they like it. Whether you're in back-to-back virtual meetings or deep in a project, Ember keeps your drink at your chosen temperature for up to 90 minutes on its own, or all day with the included charging coaster.

Control every detail via the Ember app, which lets you set your ideal temperature (anywhere between 120°F and 145°F), get alerts when it's ready, and even personalize your mug's LED color. Prefer to keep it analog? The mug works out of the box, preset to 135°F for instant plug-and-sip use.

Made with a durable ceramic-coated stainless steel finish, this 10oz version is IPX7 rated for water resistance, meaning it's fully hand-washable and built to withstand spills or submersion up to 1 meter. The smart auto-sleep feature conserves battery when not in use, and reawakens when motion or liquid is detected.

This model is labeled "open-box", which just means it's been repackaged and verified to be in excellent condition. You'll get all original components, including a charging coaster and cable, with a third-party 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

For entrepreneurs, freelancers, or remote workers who rely on rhythm, energy, and focus, Ember is the kind of low-effort, high-payoff upgrade your workflow deserves.

Make your desk smarter with the Ember Mug 2 Smart Mug while this open-box deal lasts for just $69.99 — with free shipping included.

