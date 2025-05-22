Apply Smarter, Not Harder—Automate Your Job Hunt and Outreach for $39 Let automation handle the busywork so you can focus on interview prep, networking, and closing offers.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Job hunting can feel like a full-time job on its own. Endless scrolling through job boards, customizing applications, and keeping track of it all—who has time for that? LoopCV Premium is your new secret weapon in the job market.

For just $39 (regularly $599), this lifetime subscription simplifies job searching. It automates up to 300 applications per month and can potentially help you land interviews faster.

LoopCV can save you time and supercharge your job search. Simply upload your résumé, set your job preferences, and let LoopCV do the heavy lifting.

It scans top job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and Glassdoor to find openings tailored to your goals. You can sit back as LoopCV automatically applies on your behalf or take control by approving applications manually. Either way, you'll never miss an opportunity.

Here's where it gets really exciting: LoopCV doesn't stop at applications. It also sends personalized emails to recruiters, making your outreach more professional and polished. With customizable templates and detailed tracking, you'll know exactly which emails are getting opened and which résumés are grabbing attention.

LoopCV also offers advanced tools for job seekers who want to go the extra mile. You can A/B test résumés to see which one gets the best response, set filters to focus only on jobs that truly align with your goals, and exclude companies you're not interested in. Think of it as your personal job-hunting assistant, always working in the background to bring you closer to your next big opportunity.

Whether you're a busy professional looking for your next step or a job seeker trying to get back in the game, LoopCV is designed to make life easier.

Optimize your entire job search process with the help of a lifetime of LoopCV Premium for just $39 (regularly $599) for a limited time.

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Side Hustle

She Started a Creative Side Hustle While Working 'Dead-End' Jobs — Then Grew It From $10,000 to Over $50,000 a Month: '[It] Became Magnetic'

Alyssa O'Toole, 35, juggled "mismatched uniforms and odd hours" to turn her passion into a business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Have You Made an Amazon Return in the Last Decade? You Might Be Getting a Refund.

Amazon is issuing refunds, and some returns are dated as far back as 2018.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

TikTok Is Laying Off Some U.S.-Based Employees This Week. Here's What We Know.

TikTok did not disclose the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

By Sherin Shibu
Career

Apply Smarter, Not Harder—Automate Your Job Hunt and Outreach for $39

Let automation handle the busywork so you can focus on interview prep, networking, and closing offers.

By Entrepreneur Store