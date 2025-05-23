Turn Downtime Into Personal Growth With Headway Premium This $60 lifetime subscription to Headway Premium lets you learn in your spare time forever.

A survey by The Alternative Board discovered that 97% of small business owners work on the weekends. That doesn't leave much free time — which makes cracking open a book a rare treat for most entrepreneurs. If you still want to stay on top of best-selling nonfiction, let Headway Premium help.

Join over 15 million users learning in their spare time

If you want to read more books, join Headway. This handy service distills best-sellers into 15-minute summaries, making it easy to fit learning into even the busiest schedules. And right now, a lifetime subscription can be yours for just $59.99 (reg. $299.95) through June 1.

If you don't have time to kick back with a book, Headway is ready to fill you in on what you're missing. Headway gives you access to over 1,500 concise summaries of best-selling nonfiction books. The topics range from personal development and business strategies to health and wellness, so you can fit some personal growth in on your lunch break.

Depending on your preference, you can choose to read the summary or listen to a professionally narrated audio version. You don't have to worry about running out of content — new summaries are being added monthly. And the app employs a game-like approach to keep you invested, where you can earn achievements as you go.

Want to go off the grid in your free time? Headway content is accessible offline, too. This lifetime subscription helps turn your downtime into lifelong learning. Just remember that these summaries don't replace the entire book, but they're a great way to discover topics you might want to explore further.

Enjoy a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $59.99 (reg. $299.95) through June 1.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
