When you practice more gratitude, you will see positivity ripple outwards.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield explains that if you have a bad attitude about your world and constantly believe everyone is out to get you, you're going to think of the world as a terrible place where you can never catch a break.

Instead, try expressing gratitude at every opportunity you see. This can be as easy as using it with family, teachers and others in your day-to-day life.

Moreover, write down the invidivual aspects of your life you are grateful for in a journey. If you're able to keep a compact list of these things, you can easily look back to this list on days you need a reminder of the blessings in your life.

Gratitude can help you experience better results in everything you do. Click the video to hear more about practicing gratitude.

