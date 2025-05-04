The Secret is Out: This is How So Many Business Owners Keep Learning New Skills Headway makes it so even busy entrepreneurs can fit growth in their schedule.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

StackCommerce

In the hectic pace of running a business, you know every book on leadership, productivity or strategy holds insights that could give you an edge, yet carving out hours to read full volumes is unrealistic when you are juggling meetings, deadlines and team management. Headway Premium offers business owners an all-in-one collection of concise summaries for more than 1,500 nonfiction titles that you can absorb in just 15 minutes each.

Those fifteen-minute overviews highlight the most actionable ideas, covering everything from scaling operations and refining marketing strategies to personal development and innovation management. And instead of paying $299.95 for a lifetime subscription, it's only $59.99.

Make growth fit into any schedule

More than a static list of synopses, Headway Premium learns from your interests and suggests content aligned with your objectives. You might begin by exploring growth hacking techniques and quickly discover summaries of books on customer retention or agile workflows.

The app's gamified learning features help you track your progress through achievement badges and streaks, turning steady improvement into a motivating daily habit. If you prefer audio, every summary is also available as a professional narration so you can learn during your commute or while working out.

In the time it takes you to clear your inbox, you can learn everything from a book that your peers will take days to finish.

It's only $59.99 to get a lifetime subscription to Headway, but it won't stay that way.

Sale ends June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Headway Premium: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change
