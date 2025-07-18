Meet the Person Who Invented Plastic that Dissolves in Water "Big Plastic" might hate it, but it's an opportunity for investors in the $1.3T plastics industry.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Timeplast
Manuel Rendon

Everyone's heard the warnings: The world produces 450 billion tons of plastic waste every year. It's polluting our oceans and landfills, and it's even invading our bodies. But what if we didn't just recycle or "reduce" plastic use? What if we could make plastic disappear entirely?

That's the idea behind Timeplast. And investors have just a few days left—until July 31—to back the company.

Developed by chemical engineer and former PepsiCo executive, Manuel Rendon, Timeplast's patented tech looks like plastic, acts like plastic, and works in everything from packaging to agriculture to 3D printing. But unlike traditional plastics—or even "bioplastics"—it doesn't take 1,000 years to break down. It fully dissolves in water, leaving behind no microplastics, toxins, or residue, the company says.

Think of it like what Tesla did to combustion engines, or what Impossible Foods did to meat. A complete reinvention of plastic itself.

Here's why you shouldn't miss out on the chance to invest.

Timeplast says it is truly the first of its kind

Most so-called biodegradable plastics aren't what they claim to be. They may "break down" under industrial composting conditions. Think: high heat, special facilities, and long timelines. But even then, they leave behind microplastics and chemical residues.

Rendon witnessed this firsthand while working in global sustainability at PepsiCo. Billions of dollars were being spent on packaging changes that still created pollution. He knew it would take a radical shift to solve the plastic problem.

So he spent the next 10 years developing a patented water-soluble polymer designed to behave like plastic, without the toxic afterlife.

There's no material like it, and the world is taking notice.

They're unlocking a $1.3T plastics market

Timeplast's materials are already being tested and sold in multiple industries. More than 1,000 paying customers have used the product. And demand continues to build as manufacturers look for ways to hit ESG goals, reduce waste costs, or avoid new microplastic regulations taking effect in the U.S. and Europe.

The company is also expanding their product line, with the recently unveiled Pabyss™ reactor. It's a modular system that is designed to eliminate plastic waste entirely by accelerating the dissolution process. Think of it like a recycling system, but instead of grinding and melting plastic, it makes it vanish, the company says.

Pabyss™ is an early glimpse at Timeplast's long-term vision of a closed-loop ecosystem that prevents plastic pollution from the start. And that vision is starting to gain traction, just as the regulatory and public pressure to act reaches a breaking point.

With real traction, strategic IP, and a massive market tailwind behind it, Timeplast is now opening the door to investors.

The Timeplast investment window is closing soon

Right now, Timeplast is accepting public investments to help scale operations and meet demand. They're already receiving attention from Fortune 500 companies and selling out of products.

But what's next could be even bigger, because their applications aren't limited to plastic alone. Their potential ranges across packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing.

With so much opportunity ahead, it helps to have a CEO who was instrumental in shaping the sustainability policy at one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world.

Investors right now have an opportunity to back a systemic shift.

But the current investment opportunity ends July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

With demand surging, new global partnerships forming, and a growing spotlight on microplastic pollution, many believe Timeplast is positioned to become a defining company in the next wave of sustainable tech.

The clock is ticking.

Learn more and invest in Timeplast while the opportunity lasts.

This is a paid advertisement for Timeplast's Regulation CF Offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.timeplast.com.
StackCommerce

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Business News

The CEO of the World's Most Valuable Company Says This Would Be His College Major in 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang graduated with a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984, but he would change that major if he were in college today.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Astronomer's CEO and HR Chief Were Caught in a Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal. Here's How the Unicorn Tech Company Has Responded So Far.

A usually cute "kiss cam" segment of Coldplay's show took an unexpected turn.

By David James
Business News

Amazon Ring Staff Reportedly Must Prove That They Use AI To Get Promoted

Ring founder Jamie Siminoff is back at Amazon as a VP, leading the tech giant's home security camera division.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

Guy Fieri Teaches His Team This Customer Service Secret — And It Can Unlock Unexpected Success For Your Business Too

We sat down with the Mayor of Flavortown to find out the philosophy that helped him build a global brand centered on food, fun, and family.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

AI Is Changing Public Relations — Here's How to Stay in Control

AI is transforming public relations by reshaping how brands are discovered and represented.

By Jeremy Knauff