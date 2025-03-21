Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Attention entrepreneurs and small-business owners: PDF Reader Pro is the all-in-one powerhouse that can help you read, edit, and format business files. If your business is one of the more than 80% of companies that rely on PDFs as your primary file format, it's essential to have a high-quality PDF editing program. One that can edit text and images, rearrange pages or merge multiple PDFs, extract text via OCR, and create fillable forms. A lifetime subscription is now available to PDF Reader Pro for Mac for $39.99 (reg. $59).

Keep your critical information secure

But it's not just about editing and formatting PDFs. It's about keeping the business information contained in them safe.

The PDF files you send back and forth via e-mail or instant messaging systems often contain critical, private information. Financial documents and business contracts travel digitally back and forth as drafts are completed and signatures added. Keep these safe when you use tools designed to secure your files in PDF Reader Pro.

Encrypt and protect your PDF files with a password to lock down sensitive information so only your intended party can access the files.

Redact confidential information by applying black box features. Other programs cannot remove these, making this an essential step to prevent business data leakage. Add a watermark to prevent copying of information.

Add legally binding signatures. Use PDF Reader Pro's tools to verify the signer's identity and personalize their digital signature. Skip sharing sensitive files with a third-party signing program when your clients and partners can access the document directly in PDF Reader Pro to sign.

Over 90 million users have put the tools in PDF Reader Pro to the test with positive results, as noted in many App Store reviews. Add this PDF powerhouse to your Mac to supercharge your PDF editing and formatting.

Save 33% when you get a premium lifetime license to PDF Reader Pro for Mac when you buy it now for $39.99.

