Can AI Automate the Job of an Entrepreneur?

Staying competitive in today's digital economy means keeping up with rapidly evolving tools and technologies. For professionals and aspiring creators alike, understanding how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in practical, efficient ways can make a real difference. The ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree is a flexible, self-paced learning program designed to help you build those skills from the ground up, and it's on sale for $19.97 (reg. $790).

Automate the work you don't want to do

This online course bundle includes 12 individual courses with more than 25 hours of video content. Whether you are interested in marketing, automation, business optimization or creative workflows, the lessons are built to show how AI can fit into your professional routine. You'll explore over 20 of today's most widely used AI tools, including ChatGPT, and learn how to apply them in real-world scenarios.

The curriculum covers a range of topics, from customizing ChatGPT for different industries to automating business processes and improving communication through AI-driven interactions. You'll also learn how to use data visualization tools to create more compelling presentations and reports. The overall goal is to help you use AI to save time, streamline your workflow, and make more informed decisions.

This program is geared toward beginners, so no prior technical experience is required. All you need is a device with internet access. Once enrolled, you'll get lifetime access to the course material, so you can work through the content at your own pace and revisit lessons whenever needed. While software tools are not included, the focus is on how to use them effectively, with hands-on instruction and examples you can apply in your own work.

