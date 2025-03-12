Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT set off a sort of artificial intelligence (AI) Space Race with dozens of engines and models vying for industry dominance. By recent estimates from Exploding Topics, 40% of global companies now use AI in their business. What started as a few AI models that could answer basic prompts turned into a competition among full AI platforms hosting multiple models for generating text and images, conducting research, and even analyzing images and documents.

Among the rising AI platforms, entrepreneurs should pay attention to three: DeskSense AI Assistant, 1min.AI, and Merlin AI.

DeskSense AI assistant

DeskSense is a robust, all-in-one AI assistant designed to integrate seamlessly into your digital life. It combines access to versatile AI models like GPT, Claude 3, and Gemini Pro with a focus on content management, image processing, and a diverse range of productivity tools. Think of it as a central hub for all your AI needs, accessible directly within your browser.

Creates images, writes code snippets, and produces various forms of textual content like emails and articles. Organizes and saves information: Provides tools to tag, favorite, and manage AI-generated content for efficient retrieval.

Overall, DeskSense is an excellent option for professionals who need to generate, edit, and analyze content across channels. Tools like code snippets and website templates are uniquely suited to professionals who want to use AI to accomplish complex tasks normally reserved for skilled and expensive employees. Most affordable of the three, a lifetime subscription to DeskSense AI is $38.

1min.AI

1min.AI is an AI toolkit that is designed to handle a range of digital tasks. It combines access to numerous AI models, including GPT-4, Claude 3 Opus, and Gemini Pro 1.5, with a broad spectrum of multimedia editing features, aiming to be a singular solution for diverse AI applications. Imagine it as a central hub for generating content, manipulating media, and managing various AI-driven workflows, all within a single platform, though it operates with a credit-based system that requires careful management.

Allows users to interact with various AI engines, including GPT, Claude, and Gemini, for diverse tasks. Edits multimedia content: Provides tools for editing audio and video files along with text and image generation and manipulation.

While 1min.AI offers a wide range of AI functionalities, particularly for multimedia, its strength is somewhat offset by its credit system. Though the credit system is common, 1min.AI does not give its users quite as many as other platforms, but it does have a lifetime subscription that's available for $39.99.

Merlin AI

Merlin aims to streamline online workflows by integrating AI assistance directly into the browser environment. It prioritizes research and content summarization, offering quick access to information and content generation without leaving the browser but within a limited timeframe.

Offers a Chrome extension and web app that enables direct AI interaction within the browser environment. Summarizes web content: Provides tools for quickly summarizing websites, documents, and YouTube videos.

Merlin is a valuable tool for users who primarily conduct research and content summarization online. While the browser integration is efficient, the whole platform is limited by its cost and limited subscription: $99 for a 1-year Merlin AI subscription.

StackSocial prices subject to change.