Get a Lifetime of Increased Productivity and Security for Just $10

Small businesses spend an average of $1,200 per employee annually on software subscriptions, according to a report by Gartner. If you’re managing the tight budgets most entrepreneurs work with, you can now increase your productivity and security for a lifetime with a low one-time payment. A Microsoft Windows 11 Pro lifetime license is now available for just $9.97.

Windows 11 Pro transforms how you manage daily business tasks. Snap layouts organize multiple applications across your screen in pre-configured arrangements, eliminating time spent manually resizing windows. Seamless redocking remembers your exact window placement when reconnecting external monitors.

The integrated Copilot AI assistant functions as your on-demand productivity partner. It summarizes web pages, changes system settings, opens applications, and generates code suggestions as you type. For entrepreneurs juggling multiple roles, this AI-powered support reduces the mental load of searching for information.

Improved voice typing lets you draft emails and documents hands-free with greater precision. Virtual desktops create separate workspaces for different projects or clients, keeping your tasks organized and your focus sharp.

Small businesses face the same cyber threats as large corporations, but often lack dedicated IT departments. You’ll sleep easier knowing that Windows 11 Pro delivers advanced security features that protect sensitive business data without requiring technical expertise. Biometric login ensures only authorized users have access to your system, while TPM 2.0 provides hardware-based encryption.

Smart App Control blocks potentially malicious applications before they execute. BitLocker device encryption secures your entire drive, protecting confidential client information, financial records, and proprietary business data if your device is lost or stolen.

Most professional software requires ongoing subscription payments that can strain business budgets. Windows 11 Pro breaks this cycle by giving you enterprise-level features such as Azure AD for identity management, Hyper-V for running virtual machines and Windows Sandbox for testing applications safely without the matching price tag for licensing or recurring fees.

