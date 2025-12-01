Get a Lifetime of Professional-Grade Windows Features for Just $10

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average cost of a data breach for small businesses reached $2.98 million in 2024, according to adata from IBM. If you’re managing sensitive client information, financial records, or proprietary business data, you simply must have robust security in place. Windows 11 Pro delivers enterprise-level features in an operating system (OS) designed for business productivity and security, and it’s currently available for just $9.97.

Professional features without the enterprise price tag

Now you can have tools typically reserved for corporate IT departments. BitLocker device encryption protects sensitive business data, client information and financial records if your laptop is lost or stolen. Azure AD integration lets you manage user access in your organization without requiring dedicated IT staff. You can also test software safely with Windows Sandbox before deploying it across all of your systems.

Hyper-V creates virtual machines for running legacy applications or testing new configurations without risking your primary system. If you’re transitioning between software versions or managing compatibility issues, this feature alone is worth the investment.

The Copilot AI assistant helps you breeze through routine tasks that usually consume valuable time. It can change system settings through conversational commands, summarize lengthy documents, generate code suggestions and even open applications. When you’re managing multiple responsibilities, this makes switching between tasks so much easier.

Virtual desktops create separate workspaces for different clients or projects, keeping your focus sharp and your workflow organized. So it really helps that the snap layouts in Windows 11 Pro can organize multiple windows in pre-configured screen arrangements when you need them. Even when you reconnect external monitors, Windows 11 Pro remembers your exact window placement.

A combination of security features will give you the kind of protection that brings peace of mind. Smart App Control blocks potentially malicious applications before they execute. TPM 2.0 provides hardware-based encryption that protects your system at the chip level. Biometric login ensures only authorized users have access to your business systems. These protections run automatically without requiring security expertise or constant monitoring.

Windows 11 Pro also delivers graphics performance that benefits video editing, design work and presentations with DirectX 12. Plus, the improved gaming capabilities are a bonus for after-hours downtime.

Get a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro today for just $9.97.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

