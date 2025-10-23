Get a MacBook Air M1 for Just $400

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Seventy-three percent of small-business owners cite technology costs as a major barrier to growth, according to a study by Deloitte. If you’re running a business and want a professional-grade Apple laptop with M1 performance without the premium price tag, that’s exactly what the refurbished 2020 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air M1 delivers. It’s currently available for just $399, a full 73% off the original $1,499 retail price.

What can a $399 MacBook do?

This MacBook Air is 3.5 times faster than previous Intel-based MacBooks, so you can handle multiple demanding applications simultaneously to complete projects faster, all without struggling. You also get up to five times better graphics performance, which is perfect for presentations, video conferencing and content creation. Plus, the 16-core Neural Engine supports machine learning tasks that will make your workflow so much smoother.

What makes this MacBook Air particularly valuable for business owners is the battery life. You can work for up to 18 hours on a single charge, which means you can work through an entire day without hunting for outlets during travel or client meetings. The fanless design keeps it completely silent, which you’ll appreciate during video calls or when working in shared spaces.

The 13.3″ Retina display with 2560×1600 resolution gives you crisp, vibrant visuals that make spreadsheets easier to read and presentations look professional. With 512GB of SSD storage, you have plenty of room for business files, applications and client data. The laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, so you can take it with you absolutely anywhere.

This unit is rated Grade “A” refurbished, which means it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing on the case.

Get a refurbished MacBook Air for $399 while they’re still in stock.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2020) M1 MGN63LL/A 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.