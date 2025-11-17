Get a Refurbished 2023 15-Inch MacBook Air M2 for Business for $770

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Seventy-two percent of knowledge workers now operate in hybrid or fully remote environments, research from IDC says. If you’re running a business that requires reliable mobile computing for presentations, client meetings or remote work, an affordable professional-grade laptop with extended battery life is one of your most valuable assets. This refurbished 2023 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 delivers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with up to 18 hours of battery life for $769.99, a 40% discount off the original $1,299 price.

Premium performance without desktop limitations

The M2 chip handles demanding applications while preserving battery life with its four performance cores and four efficiency cores. The 10-core GPU breezes through graphics-intensive tasks like video editing, design tasks and presentations. If you’re creating marketing materials or training videos, you’ll really appreciate the advanced media engine, which supports hardware-accelerated encoding of H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW formats. Plus, Apple Intelligence integrates into the system to assist with writing and task management, including privacy protections that keep business data secure.

A 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2880×1864 resolution provides ultra-clear visuals for spreadsheets, documents and design work. Its 500 nits brightness remains readable in bright offices or outdoor settings. Better yet, accurate color representation for branded materials will never again be a problem with the wide P3 color gamut. A 1080 FaceTime HD camera delivers clear video for client calls, and the six-speaker system with Spatial Audio provides professional sound for presentations.

Few things have a greater impact on productivity for mobile professionals than battery performance, and this MacBook Air M2 allows you to work through entire days without hunting for power outlets. It delivers up to 18 hours of video playback or 15 hours of wireless web use. Also, this powerful machine is only 0.45 inches thin and weighs just 3.3 pounds, which is perfect for frequent travelers. Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports provide connectivity for external displays and peripherals.

This unit is Grade “A” refurbished, so it will arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing.

Get the refurbished 2023 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB Ram and a 256GB SSD for $769, a 40 percent discount off the original $1,299 retail price.

Apple MacBook Air 15″ M2 (2023) 8GB RAM 256GB SSD – Space Gray (Refurbished)

See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.