Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC for Just $130

A recent study found that 60% of knowledge workers say their productivity tools actually slow them down rather than speed them up. If you’re running a business and managing multiple tasks, you need software that genuinely makes you more efficient. Not only can you now get the latest desktop versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint in Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC, but you don’t need a subscription to do it.

Never pay a subscription fee again

This version of Microsoft Office comes with

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

No subscription fees

Microsoft Office also has some new features that can save you time. Smart Compose in Word suggests text based on context, helping you complete sentences, which speeds up document creation. Excel’s dynamic arrays let you use formulas like FILTER, SORT and UNIQUE to create outputs that update automatically whenever data changes. PowerPoint now includes recording capabilities with voice, video and closed captions – all perfect for client presentations or training materials.

A real-time co-authoring function allows multiple people to work on the same document simultaneously, which is vital when you’re collaborating with team members or getting client feedback on proposals. Being able to see changes instantly and communicate directly through built-in chat or comments makes a huge difference. In addition to tracking changes, you also have the peace of mind that version history offers in letting you revert to previous drafts when needed.Business owners will also appreciate improved accessibility features like alternative text suggestions for images.

The new AI-enhanced MS Office suite also includes natural language processing for summarizing text and translating content. It will even offer intelligent suggestions for formatting and design elements.

