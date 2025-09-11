Getflix Combines Speed, Security, and Simplicity for Unrestricted Streaming Getflix Smart DNS and VPN offers lifetime access to secure, region-free streaming and private browsing across all devices.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're a remote worker crossing borders, a consultant working from client sites, or an entrepreneur managing distributed teams, internet access shouldn't come with limitations. But geographic restrictions, throttled speeds, and security gaps still interrupt workflows and access to key platforms. That's where Getflix Smart DNS and VPN delivers lasting value.

For a one-time investment of $49.99 for lifetime access, Getflix combines smart DNS technology with full VPN capabilities to ensure fast, secure, and uncensored internet access. Unlike traditional VPNs that reroute all traffic and often compromise speed, Getflix takes a targeted approach, rerouting only the necessary DNS requests for geo-blocked content while keeping the rest of your connection direct and fast. It's a seamless way to access streaming services, cloud tools, and client portals from virtually anywhere, without slowing you down.

The VPN layer ensures your sensitive data stays encrypted and private. While you're using public Wi-Fi at an airport, connecting via mobile, or accessing internal systems abroad, Getflix safeguards your connection with 256-bit SSL encryption and a strict no-logs policy.

Setup takes just minutes and works across every device you use — laptops, tablets, phones, smart TVs, gaming consoles. You'll get unlimited Smart DNS access and can connect up to five devices via VPN.

Getflix Smart DNS and VPN is a long-term digital asset for professionals who value speed, security, and cross-border flexibility. Get lifetime access today for $49.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Mom's Garage Side Hustle for Kids Became a Business With $1 Billion Revenue

Sandra Oh Lin worked at eBay before she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Mom's Creative Side Hustle Started As a Hobby With Less Than $100 — Then Grew Into a Business Averaging $570,000 a Month: 'It's Crazy'

After Krista LeRay shared her passion project on Instagram, she realized there was enough demand to start a business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Someone Just Dethroned Elon Musk as the World's Richest Person—And It May Not Be Who You Think

The news arrives as Oracle shares soared 41% on Wednesday, the largest single-day growth in the company's history.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Erin Davis
Buying / Investing in Business

Big Investors Are Betting on This 'Unlisted' Stock

You can join them as an early-stage investor as this company disrupts a $1.3T market.

By StackCommerce