Getting New-to-You Tech Can Help You Save More Than 70 Percent On a MacBook Air

Entrepreneurs are only as good as their electronics! Well, nobody really believes that, but having high-quality electronics sure doesn't hurt. Unfortunately, buying them does hurt your wallet. However, if you buy refurbished, you can save a bundle on products that have been previously used, returned to the factory, and fixed up to work like new.

During our Refurbished Event, we're offering deals on all kinds of refurbished electronics, from laptops and tablets to headphones and more. If you've just started working remotely, or are just getting your business off the ground and you need a great-quality laptop to get your work done, look no further. We've got a refurbished Apple MacBook Air on sale for more than 70 percent off.

A 2017 model, this MacBook Air has a 13.3" widescreen display with 1440x900 native resolution for crystal-clear streaming and regular use. It runs on an Intel Core i5 1.8GHz processor with 8GB of RAM, giving it an outstanding amount of power for such a sleek, lightweight device. The Intel HD Graphics 6000 also renders excellent imagery, so if you're working on a design project, you're in good shape. Plus, with 128GB of onboard storage, you'll have plenty of space for all of your files.

The MacBook Air is WiFi- and Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to connect and work from the library, coffee shop, airport, or anywhere else you want to work. You can also pair wireless devices like headphones or keyboards. With a 12-hour battery life, you'll be able to work all day without worrying about finding a power supply.

If you're in the market for a device to support your remote working lifestyle, a refurbished Apple MacBook Air is a great choice. During our Refurbished Event, you can get it for 74 percent off $1,599 at just $413.99. Make sure to order by September 30.

