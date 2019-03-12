How to Land the Coding Job of Your Dreams Master key programming tools like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

If you're considering a career in computer science or programming, at the minimum, you'll need to master key programming tools like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. According to a report from the job search site Indeed, in 2018, JavaScript and HTML were among the top 10 most in-demand programming languages for U.S. jobs. The coding languages were ranked based on the percentage of job listings that contained their name. So within the 'tech software' category on Indeed, JavaScript was mentioned in 26 percent of job listings and HTML was mentioned in 18 percent of listings.

While there are a variety of generic coding videos online, you'll need real, employable tech skills in order to land a solid job. Hacksaw Academy is a great place to start. This interactive eLearning platform is divided into bite-sized programming projects that will help you develop the necessary skills to launch your tech career.

You can learn:

  • How to design and develop real apps by completing hands-on projects
  • How to build and style a landing page and a portfolio page
  • How to code using key programming tools, like HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Each project is split into 30-minute sprints and takes place inside an interactive editor that you can jump in and out of at any time, making it easy to save your progress and return to projects. Also, because you'll have lifetime access, you can access any new projects that Hacksaw Academy adds in the future, so you'll always be up to date on the latest programming.

While this incredible deal is valued at $600, it's currently on sale for 91 percent off! That means you can purchase it here for $49. The only system requirement is Internet access, so before you know it, you'll be coding like a pro!
