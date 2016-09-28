How to Supe Up Your Car, No Matter Your Budget

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attention, drivers: the editors at AskMen know the importance of having a comfortable, cool ride. So this week, they’ve scoured the net and tracked down some of the best gear for your car.

Whether you’re looking for something as simple as a reliable charger, or you’re on the prowl for an affordable dash cam, we've found what you need.

Auk 2-Port USB Car Charger

For the same price as your morning latte, the Auk 2-port USB car charger fuels your devices up to 75 percent faster than the run-of-the-mill chargers, so even if your phone’s at 5 percent, you’ll be good to go by the time you pull up to the office. Grab it while it’s 46 percent off.

EasyLifeCare Anti-Slip Car Dash Grip

There’s nothing worse than watching your stuff slide across your dash while taking a sharp turn. Save your sunglasses and cell phone with the EasyLifeCare anti-slip car dash grip. No adhesives or suction cups, this reusable pad works well on any kind of surface and won’t leave residue behind. It's 46 percent off.

Car Air Purifier Ionizer Air Cleaner

Not your grandmother's Little Tree air freshener, this industrial-looking purifier replaces artificial scents with a built-in ionizer, so not only does it remove any bad odors, it actually filters out allergens like dust and pollen. Get it now for 60 percent off.

Whistler XTR-145 Easy To Read Car Radar Detector

Whistler’s radar detector offers total band protection from radar signals, 360-degree laser detection, cloaking technology and more. For a cool $35, you’ll be better for it. (Be sure to check if your state legally bans radar detectors!)

Z-Edge 3-Inch 2K Ultra Dash Cam

Whether you’re looking to capture the next viral video or you’re more of an accident insurance kind of person, a dash cam is probably one of the coolest car accessories you could have. The Z-Edge was voted the best dash cam of 2016 and is 47 percent off right now -- so you’ll probably want to pick this one up sooner rather than later.

iOttie Easy One Touch 3 Universal Extendable Phone Mount

Maybe you’re an Uber driver and maybe you’ve just become too attached to using Google Maps. Either way, a phone mount makes it easy to drive hands-free. The iOttie happens to be the best selling phone mount on Amazon -- and it’s 20 percent off.

Anjuren Dog Car Back Seat Hammock Covers (Cars, SUVs & Trucks)

Dogs love going for rides -- humans hate cleaning dog hair out of the back seat. The Anjuren dog car seat cover is a sleek alternative to the mats of fur Spike would otherwise be lounging on. Get it now for 50 percent off.

Anker Compact Jump Starter / Phone Power Bank

You don’t want to get stuck on the side of the highway with a dead car battery and no jump starter. The Anker compact jump starter not only boosts your car, it also charges your tech if you’re ever in a serious pinch. Plus, it’s 58 percent off.

