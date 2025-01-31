Imagine If Watching More TV Made You Smarter MagellanTV is like Netflix, but for documentaries.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We all love unwinding with a good show or movie but, occasionally, it leaves us feeling guilty. You might feel like you should be reading a book instead of binge-watching reality shows or having rom-com movie nights. But what if you didn't have to choose

MagellanTV is a documentary streaming service that both entertains and educates. It's like Netflix but filled with series and movies that feed your brain. The coolest parts? There are no fees or ads. Use code SAVE30 at checkout to get a lifetime subscription for $139.97 for a limited time (reg. $199.99).

Your new favorite pastime

If you think documentary = boring, that's probably because you've only seen the selection on Netflix. MagellanTV has more than 3,000 movies and series to explore in virtually any topic that interests you: science, technology, history, crime, culture, and war.

Check out some current offerings that might suck you in:

  • Building the World's Engine: The Making of Google
  • The Unsolved Killings of Jack the Ripper
  • On the Trail of UFOs
  • Burnout: The Truth About Work

If you ever aren't sure about what to watch, just turn on a documentary playlist like "Space Shows," "Nature Docs," or "Hidden Gems" and watch something new unfold before you. There'll always be something new to watch, with fresh content added weekly.

Can you share MagellanTV? Of course. Remember, it's not Netflix. Stream on up to five devices at once.

Use code SAVE30 at checkout to get a MagellanTV lifetime subscription for $139.97 for a limited time only (reg. $199.99).

