Social media is no longer optional. It’s a growth engine for modern entrepreneurs.

If you’re not sure how to get started or do it right, then this dynamic webinar is for you. Join us for Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth, presented by Cruise Planners and Entrepreneur. You’ll discover how business owners are building influence online to drive serious revenue offline.

Featuring Cruise Planners franchisees Claire Maguire (a globe-trotting travel expert who’s visited 114 countries and all seven continents) and Adam Martindale (@winecruisingguy, 54K Instagram followers), you’ll hear how they turned content into connection and connection into conversions.

With lessons from the travel industry that translate across any business, this session is a must for anyone who is looking to grow their brand, audience, and bottom line through social media.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

Content that converts.

Discover the content strategies that actually lead to engagement, trust, and new business opportunities.

Start before you’re ready.

Learn how to get over the fear of creating content and why the most effective posts are often unscripted and authentic.

Credibility through consistency.

Understand how regular content reinforces your brand, builds trust, and grows your audience over time.

Influence that drives results.

Learn how to move beyond likes and followers to build real relationships that generate revenue.

The power of franchising.

See how Cruise Planners franchisees benefit from award-winning marketing and support, best-in-industry technology, and supplier relationships with access to exclusive promotions.

This workshop will be led by Terry Rice, consultant and trainer, who will answer your questions live.

Bonus resource: All attendees will receive a free copy of Cruise Planners’ Guide to Social Media, a practical resource to help you create content that converts and scale your brand with confidence.

The Influence That Converts: How Entrepreneurs Use Social Media to Drive Real Business Growth webinar will take place like on Friday April 3 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.