Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you look at the most popular and in-demand skills in the modern workforce, you'll find a whole lot of coding-related skills. That's because the world is trending towards automation and people who can build technology are more valuable than ever. As an entrepreneur, your business can't succeed if it hasn't made some investment in tech.

You may not be able to build an app from scratch, but it's worth developing some basic coding skills to get into the right mindset to make your business more efficient and productive. Whether you just want a basic background in coding or you want to become a master, The Premium Coding Skills Bundle has you covered. It's on sale for just $29 (reg. $1,800).

This 9-course bundle comes from Dr. Chris Mall, (4.5/5 instructor rating) a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Software Development. Mall holds multiple information technology professional certifications, including CySA+, PRINCE2 Practitioner, and Information Technology Infrastructure Library ITIL v3. He also has a Master's of Science in Information Technology. Suffice it to say the guy knows his stuff.

In this extensive bundle, Mall gives you a comprehensive overview of some of today's most important programming skills and many of the certification exams you'll need to pass to start working with them professionally. You'll start with a Microsoft MTA 98-361 exam prep, learning how to create programs using logic and data structures and understanding how to develop apps in a matter of minutes. From there, you'll delve into programming languages like Python, SQL, C++, Flutter, and much more. You'll prepare to pass the Python PCEP exam as well as the ITIL exam to get you ready to work in a tech environment.

Develop the coding skills you need to thrive in the future. Right now, you can get The Premium Coding Skills Bundle for just $29 (reg. $1,800).

Prices are subject to change.