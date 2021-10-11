Learn Coding From a Computer Science Ph.D. Future-proof your skills with this coding bundle.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Kevin Ku/Unsplash

If you look at the most popular and in-demand skills in the modern workforce, you'll find a whole lot of coding-related skills. That's because the world is trending towards automation and people who can build technology are more valuable than ever. As an entrepreneur, your business can't succeed if it hasn't made some investment in tech.

You may not be able to build an app from scratch, but it's worth developing some basic coding skills to get into the right mindset to make your business more efficient and productive. Whether you just want a basic background in coding or you want to become a master, The Premium Coding Skills Bundle has you covered. It's on sale for just $29 (reg. $1,800).

This 9-course bundle comes from Dr. Chris Mall, (4.5/5 instructor rating) a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Software Development. Mall holds multiple information technology professional certifications, including CySA+, PRINCE2 Practitioner, and Information Technology Infrastructure Library ITIL v3. He also has a Master's of Science in Information Technology. Suffice it to say the guy knows his stuff.

In this extensive bundle, Mall gives you a comprehensive overview of some of today's most important programming skills and many of the certification exams you'll need to pass to start working with them professionally. You'll start with a Microsoft MTA 98-361 exam prep, learning how to create programs using logic and data structures and understanding how to develop apps in a matter of minutes. From there, you'll delve into programming languages like Python, SQL, C++, Flutter, and much more. You'll prepare to pass the Python PCEP exam as well as the ITIL exam to get you ready to work in a tech environment.

Develop the coding skills you need to thrive in the future. Right now, you can get The Premium Coding Skills Bundle for just $29 (reg. $1,800).

Prices are subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How Did a Hacker Sneak Past Cisco's Defenses Using Just a Voice? Here's What to Know About the Data Breach.

The breach exposed customers' personal data, like addresses and phone numbers.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Raking in Billions With These 6 Side Hustles: 'Very Quick Gratification'

Most Americans plan to work part-time in retirement — and the opportunities are endless.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Her Multimillion-Dollar Business on a Give-Back Mission Sells Out of 'Cult' Products During Back-to-School Season — Here's Why People Set Their Alarms to Buy

Jacqueline and Scot Tatelman's nonprofit summer camp inspired them to start a purpose-driven business that's still going strong over a decade later.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

She Quit Her Job at Trader Joe's After Starting a Side Hustle With $800 — Then She and Her Brother Grew the Business to $20 Million

Jaime Holm and Matt Hannula teamed up to build a business in an industry that "didn't exist" yet.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Is AI Stealing Jobs From Young Workers? Goldman Sachs Data Reveals Unemployment Trends

AI has led to an increase in unemployment for 20- to 30-year-old tech workers, according to Goldman Sachs.

By Sherin Shibu