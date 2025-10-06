Learn Excel From Beginner to Advanced for Just $30

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If it feels like everyone in the business world is using Excel, it’s because they pretty much are. According to a Forrester Research–based study, 81% of businesses worldwide rely on this software. As an entrepreneur, there are dozens of ways you can put this Microsoft staple to work, but you likely need a little help figuring out how.

Become an Excel pro with nearly 100 hours of training

With the 2025 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle, you’ll get access to 16 courses totaling nearly 100 hours of instruction. Each course is taught by Stream Skill, which is trusted by small businesses and Fortune 500 companies alike. Their skilled instructors provide stress-free eLearning, so you can rest easy knowing you’re in good hands.

Total beginners and more advanced Excel users can all benefit from this course bundle. If you’re relatively new to this software, you can kick off your education with Microsoft Excel 2021/365: Beginners Course. This 11-hour course teaches you how to navigate Excel 2021, starting slowly and working up to giving you the skills to apply formatting to cells, use conditional formatting, and analyze data using charts.

If you’re working on a Mac, there’s also a class for that: Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac: Beginners. This course has five hours of content ready to school you on creating, opening, and saving new workbooks in Excel on a Mac. You’ll also get a good foundation on how basic formulas and functions work.

Expand your knowledge with courses like Advanced Formulas in Excel, Data Analytics in Excel, and even Financial Forecasting and Modeling in Excel.

