Lifetime Email Hosting That Fits Every Stage of Growth for $30 Build trust with branded addresses that last.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Running a business means juggling a million things at once — and the last thing you need is yet another monthly fee draining your budget. That's why BuzzEmailHost Business Email Hosting is kind of a big deal. For just $29.99, you get lifetime access to Tier 1 hosting, giving your business professional, secure, and fully customizable email without the recurring bill.

Think about it: your email address is often the first impression clients and partners see. An address like you@yourcompany.com looks far more credible than a generic Gmail or Yahoo account. With BuzzEmailHost, you can create branded email addresses for yourself and your team, instantly boosting professionalism while reinforcing your brand identity.

But this is more than just a forward-facing upgrade. BuzzEmailHost offers 10GB of mailbox storage, built-in IMAP syncing across all devices, and compatibility with major email clients like Outlook, Apple Mail, and Thunderbird. Whether you're at your desk or on the go, your inbox is always accessible.

Security is baked in, too. With three layers of spam and virus protection, customizable filters, and strict no-spam policies, you can focus on business without worrying about threats or deliverability issues. SPF and DKIM records also ensure your emails land in inboxes — not spam folders.

Migration is simple with built-in IMAP sync, so you can bring existing emails along without headaches. The setup is made to be equally painless. Buy your plan, connect your domain, and start creating accounts from your dashboard in minutes.

For business leaders, entrepreneurs, and teams of any size, this deal is about more than saving money (though you'll never pay another monthly hosting fee again). It's about investing once in professional communication that scales with your business forever.

Get a lifetime of Tier 1 BuzzEmailHost Business Email Hosting for just $29.99 (MSRP $49) for a limited time only.

BuzzEmailHost Business Email Provider: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Health & Wellness

Using AI Gave Me Free Time — So I Turned It Into My Competitive Edge

Automation can cause a surplus of time. Use it to change your life for the better.

By David Peterson
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

I Eliminated Expense Fraud and Waste With This One Simple Tool

Here's how I eliminated wasteful spending and transformed expense management — and it only took one tool.

By Sabeer Nelli
Business News

The CEO of a $183 Billion AI Startup Says There's a 'Need to Warn the World' About AI Taking Jobs

Two of Anthropic's cofounders caution that AI could rapidly replace human jobs.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Lifetime Email Hosting That Fits Every Stage of Growth for $30

Build trust with branded addresses that last.

By Entrepreneur Store