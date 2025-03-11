A lifetime license to Microsoft Visio can be yours for just $14.97.

Anyone who's worked in an office and attended a meeting can attest — some individuals are better at presenting than others. If you want to give yourself an advantage in the presentation department, one tool can help — Microsoft Visio. A lifetime license for Windows can currently be yours for just $14.97 — $235 off the usual price.

As a busy entrepreneur, you likely need help getting your points across, whether presenting to current or potential clients or internally to colleagues. Microsoft's go-to diagramming tool, Visio, can help. It offers dynamic ways to display your data so anyone can follow along and grasp your concepts quickly.

With dozens of premade templates, diagrams, and stencils, Microsoft Visio is the assistant that makes your ideas pop. Over 250,000 shapes are available in its online content ecosystem to jazz up your concepts, making data displays stand out.

Visio doesn't require you to manually input all of your data — it can automatically generate it from Excel, Exchange, or other sources to help save you time.

Trying to visualize a solution? Brainstorming templates are available to help you lay problems out in front of you, with fishbone diagrams or SWOT analysis on hand to help you discover a million-dollar solution. There are also flowcharts to show off easy solutions to others.

Want to flex your creative muscles? You can create your own diagrams or annotate existing ones with your finger or pen if you have a touch-enabled device.

Note: This deal is only available to new users and requires a Microsoft 365 subscription or Microsoft SharePoint subscription to get started

StackSocial prices subject to change.