Now You Can Learn Linux Online in Your Own Time

For entrepreneurs, it's a good idea to always try to stay on the cutting edge of . Making sure you understand and have access to new and innovative tech is one of the best ways to keep your business moving forward rather than falling behind.

But sometimes it makes sense to go back to the classics, too. While most businesses run on macOS or Windows, Linux has been around since 1991 and offers tech-savvy professionals even more power and customization for their digital systems. But there's a learning curve.

In this Linux Certification Training Bundle, you'll get a 12-course education to help you implement Linux into your business or get the foundations you need to get a job working with Linux at another company.

This bundle is taught by iCollege, a leader in online learning since 2003. iCollege spans three continents and has helped students in more than 120 countries learn the most in-demand skills in tech. They're even trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies to keep employee skills sharp.

This bundle begins with the absolute basics. You'll understand how Linux works, learn how to use it as your primary operating system, and get familiar with the graphical user interface. As you get comfortable, you'll get an introduction to shell scripting, the Linux Command Line, and be able to run server and system administration with Linux. Eventually, you'll progress to becoming a Linux power user, familiar with security techniques, advanced shell scripting, and more. There are even courses designed to help you pass the LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (101-500), LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (102-500), and LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (201-450) certification exams.

Learn Linux on your own time. Grab The Complete 2022 Linux Certification Training Bundle for $69 today.

