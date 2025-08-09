Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The right laptop isn't just about specs — it's about keeping your operations running smoothly wherever you are. This near-mint refurbished 13‑inch MacBook Pro from 2017 delivers reliable performance, pro‑level features, and the kind of portability that makes it easy to work from the office, client meetings, or the airport lounge.

Under the hood, the 3.1GHz dual‑core Intel Core i5 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz) and 8GB of RAM handle everything from financial modeling to presentation design without lag. The 512GB SSD offers fast load times and secure storage for critical business files, so you can access what you need instantly.

The 13.3‑inch Retina display keeps spreadsheets sharp and client presentations vivid, with 2560×1600 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The Touch Bar streamlines your workflow with quick access to app‑specific tools, while Touch ID offers secure logins and quick Apple Pay transactions when booking travel or making purchases.

With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, you can connect to external displays for presentations, high‑speed storage drives for project backups, and even charge multiple devices at once. The backlit keyboard and Force Touch trackpad make typing and navigation comfortable and precise, whether you're working late at night or on the move.

Weighing just over 3 pounds and encased in a durable aluminum chassis, this MacBook Pro is built for mobility without sacrificing performance. Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth connectivity keep you linked to your team and tools, no matter your location.

As a grade-A refurbished unit, it arrives in near‑mint condition with minimal to no cosmetic wear, giving you premium Apple hardware at a fraction of the cost — a smart investment for any professional looking to maximize value.

Equip yourself with a business‑ready MacBook Pro refurb with a Touch Bar for $324.97 (MSRP $1,499) and keep your work moving wherever opportunity takes you.

StackSocial prices subject to change.