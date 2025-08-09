Power and Portability Meet In This Near-Mint 13″ MacBook Pro A 2017 MacBook Pro with a fast Intel Core i5, Retina display, Touch Bar, and 512GB SSD — now refurbished and ready to work.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The right laptop isn't just about specs — it's about keeping your operations running smoothly wherever you are. This near-mint refurbished 13‑inch MacBook Pro from 2017 delivers reliable performance, pro‑level features, and the kind of portability that makes it easy to work from the office, client meetings, or the airport lounge.

Under the hood, the 3.1GHz dual‑core Intel Core i5 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz) and 8GB of RAM handle everything from financial modeling to presentation design without lag. The 512GB SSD offers fast load times and secure storage for critical business files, so you can access what you need instantly.

The 13.3‑inch Retina display keeps spreadsheets sharp and client presentations vivid, with 2560×1600 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The Touch Bar streamlines your workflow with quick access to app‑specific tools, while Touch ID offers secure logins and quick Apple Pay transactions when booking travel or making purchases.

With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, you can connect to external displays for presentations, high‑speed storage drives for project backups, and even charge multiple devices at once. The backlit keyboard and Force Touch trackpad make typing and navigation comfortable and precise, whether you're working late at night or on the move.

Weighing just over 3 pounds and encased in a durable aluminum chassis, this MacBook Pro is built for mobility without sacrificing performance. Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth connectivity keep you linked to your team and tools, no matter your location.

As a grade-A refurbished unit, it arrives in near‑mint condition with minimal to no cosmetic wear, giving you premium Apple hardware at a fraction of the cost — a smart investment for any professional looking to maximize value.

Equip yourself with a business‑ready MacBook Pro refurb with a Touch Bar for $324.97 (MSRP $1,499) and keep your work moving wherever opportunity takes you.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Become the Leader Everyone Trusts and Follows With One Skill

What if the real leadership superpower isn't charisma or control — but something far more quiet, rare and transformative?

By Wilson Luna
Starting a Business

I've Owned Over 30 Businesses — Here's How to Master the Art of Running More Than One Company at Once

Running multiple businesses at once can seem overwhelming, but it's completely achievable with the right approach.

By Tonia Ryan
Science & Technology

I Asked ChatGPT's New Agent What to Post Next — It Got 50,000 Views in 48 Hours

The AI agent that predicted my viral post — and it can do the same for you.

By Ben Angel
Buying / Investing in Business

This Startup Built the Future of Fast Food – Now It's Scaling Nationwide

Miso Robotics has officially entered the commercial era, and investors have a new window to join before scale takes off.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Elon Musk Warns Microsoft That Its Partner, OpenAI, Is About to Eat It Alive

Following an announcement that OpenAI will be integrated into Microsoft platforms, Elon Musk predicted that the software giant will get taken over.

By David James