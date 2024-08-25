Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs and business owners, keeping your technology up-to-date is a big part of maintaining a competitive edge. Today, you have a unique opportunity to upgrade to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $22.97 (reg. $199)—but only for one day.

This latest version of Windows offers a host of new features designed to make your business run smoother, faster, and more securely. Wondering why exactly you should upgrade to Windows 11 Pro?

Modern user interface: Windows 11 Pro introduces a sleek, modern user interface that is not only visually appealing but also designed to improve user experience. The enhanced UI provides easier navigation and access to the tools you use most, making your daily tasks more efficient and enjoyable.

Enhanced multitasking capabilities: If you're someone who juggles multiple tasks, Windows 11 Pro has you covered with improved multitasking features like snapping windows and virtual desktops. These tools allow you to easily organize your workspace, keep track of multiple projects, and easily switch between tasks.

Advanced security for peace of mind: Security is always a top concern, especially for entrepreneurs managing sensitive business data. Windows 11 Pro includes advanced security features such as biometric login, TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, and BitLocker encryption, ensuring that your information is well-protected against modern threats.

AI-powered productivity: One of the most-used features of Windows 11 Pro is its AI integration. With the new Copilot feature, you get AI-driven assistance that helps you navigate the system more efficiently, find what you need faster, and even suggest ways to improve productivity. Whether it's voice typing, enhanced search functions, or snap layouts, AI can help streamline your workflow and make your day more productive.

