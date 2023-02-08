Prepare for Unpredicted Tech Issues in the Workplace with This Port Hub

Maximize productivity with this discounted 14-in-1 docking station.

By Entrepreneur Store

As a business owner, you can't predict every issue that will arise during day-to-day operations. As many as 95% of workers claim that tech issues reduce productivity, but you can't prevent every tech issue that could arise.

What you may be able to do is keep contingency hardware in the office that helps technical issues resolve smoothly. This 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station from Mbeat could help you connect devices for file transfers, connect to auxiliary displays, and more. Get one on sale for $199.99.

A docking station is a simple piece of hardware that could save a lot of frustration around the office. If multiple devices need to charge at the same time, you could use any of the USB and USB-C ports to power up to nine devices at the same time or transfer data between each of them. The internet may go out, but you can still connect and share files between connected computers.

Turn a laptop or tablet into a full workstation by connecting all your peripherals to a single docking station. Connect an external hard drive, keyboard, mouse, and monitors using the HDMI or display ports. Get 8K HD video performance from the HDMI and display ports for high-quality in-person presentations.

You can also transfer data from cameras or mobile devices using SD and micro SD readers. There is even a port for a 3.5mm audio connection. At its simplest function, having a single hub compatible with most of the devices in your office could cut down wasted time searching for adapters and cables.

For a limited time, you could get the Mbeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station for $199.99 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.
