Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may have changed the way we work, but it's getting expensive. One subscription for writing, another for design, then a third because you want to try generating videos, and soon you're spending a hundred dollars every month. This is exactly why so many entrepreneurs and working professionals are switching to this lifetime AI subscription.

1min.AI doesn't just let you skip out on subscription fees, but it includes all of today's top AI models: GPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, DALL-E, and so many more. This means you can generate articles, images, video, code, and audio with a one-time price. And you're in luck, because the 1min.AI lifetime subscriptions are at all-time low prices right now: $79.97 (MSRP $540).

The best value for an all-in-one AI tool

For this one-time price, this tier of 1min.AI offers the highest monthly credit allowance, giving you more than enough power to generate content for your business, side hustle, or creative projects without worrying about hitting a wall. You can use those credits across all features: writing articles with GPT-4, generating visuals with DALL-E or Image Variator, editing videos, summarizing PDFs, or even creating podcast-ready audio.

To give you a sense of scale: most users won't even come close to using their full credit balance each month, the company says. That means you can confidently explore all the platform's capabilities—test different AI models, generate multiple versions of content, and scale up output as your business grows—all without running into surprise limits or add-on fees.

Creating content is also easier with templates

Another thing that sets 1min.AI apart is how easy it is to work with. You don't need to figure out prompts or fiddle with raw model settings. Every tool is laid out with a clear template, whether you're generating a blog post, writing a LinkedIn comment, translating a PDF, or editing a background out of an image. Simply choose your use case, select your preferred AI model, and type in any specifics; the app handles the rest.

Get lifetime access to this all-in-one AI platform while it's on sale for $79.97 (MSRP $540).

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.