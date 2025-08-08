Professionals Are Leaving ChatGPT for Something Even Better Get 1min.AI with Gemini, Llama, Midjourney, Kling, and so much more for a one-time price.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Artificial intelligence (AI) may have changed the way we work, but it's getting expensive. One subscription for writing, another for design, then a third because you want to try generating videos, and soon you're spending a hundred dollars every month. This is exactly why so many entrepreneurs and working professionals are switching to this lifetime AI subscription.

1min.AI doesn't just let you skip out on subscription fees, but it includes all of today's top AI models: GPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, DALL-E, and so many more. This means you can generate articles, images, video, code, and audio with a one-time price. And you're in luck, because the 1min.AI lifetime subscriptions are at all-time low prices right now: $79.97 (MSRP $540).

The best value for an all-in-one AI tool

For this one-time price, this tier of 1min.AI offers the highest monthly credit allowance, giving you more than enough power to generate content for your business, side hustle, or creative projects without worrying about hitting a wall. You can use those credits across all features: writing articles with GPT-4, generating visuals with DALL-E or Image Variator, editing videos, summarizing PDFs, or even creating podcast-ready audio.

To give you a sense of scale: most users won't even come close to using their full credit balance each month, the company says. That means you can confidently explore all the platform's capabilities—test different AI models, generate multiple versions of content, and scale up output as your business grows—all without running into surprise limits or add-on fees.

Creating content is also easier with templates

Another thing that sets 1min.AI apart is how easy it is to work with. You don't need to figure out prompts or fiddle with raw model settings. Every tool is laid out with a clear template, whether you're generating a blog post, writing a LinkedIn comment, translating a PDF, or editing a background out of an image. Simply choose your use case, select your preferred AI model, and type in any specifics; the app handles the rest.

Get lifetime access to this all-in-one AI platform while it's on sale for $79.97 (MSRP $540).

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How to Become the Leader Everyone Trusts and Follows With One Skill

What if the real leadership superpower isn't charisma or control — but something far more quiet, rare and transformative?

By Wilson Luna
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The One Mistake Entrepreneurs Should Never Make, According to This Founder and Investor Who Sold Her Last Company for $235 Million

Serial entrepreneur and investor, Kim Perell, shares hard-earned advice in her new book, "Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire."

By Dan Bova
Business News

Microsoft Is Reportedly About to Crack Down on Remote Work

Microsoft employees at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, may soon be mandated back to the office, according to new reports.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'You Will Have a Difficult Time Aligning Your Priorities With the Company': AT&T CEO Tells Employees to Comply With 5-Day Office Rule or Leave

In a memo to employees, AT&T CEO John Stankey made it clear that the company's future will not include remote-first flexibility — and those resisting the change may need to move on.

By Carl Stoffers